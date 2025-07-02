



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid an official visit to the Republic of Mauritius on July 1, 2025, marking his second visit to the country as Foreign Secretary. The visit was a follow-up to a recent telephone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on June 24, during which both leaders discussed ongoing cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius.





During his visit, Misri called on President Dharambeer Gokhool, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Deputy Prime Minister Paul Berenger, and Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, engaging with key Mauritian leaders and officials. In his meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam, Misri reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s invitation for Ramgoolam to visit India.





The discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with Misri seeking guidance to further deepen the special and close ties between the two nations. He also conveyed India’s ongoing commitment to the development, progress, and prosperity of Mauritius.





A notable aspect of the visit was India’s support in addressing social challenges in Mauritius, particularly the rise in drug addiction. As part of this commitment, Misri handed over specialized anti-drug equipment to Foreign Minister Ramful, underscoring India’s readiness to assist Mauritius in tackling this issue.





The visit is part of a series of high-level exchanges reflecting the importance India places on its relationship with Mauritius. It aligns with India’s Neighbourhood First policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and its broader commitment to the Global South.





These frameworks emphasise regional connectivity, maritime security, development partnership, and people-to-people ties. The enduring relationship between India and Mauritius is rooted in shared history, language, culture, and values, and has evolved into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership benefiting both countries and the wider Indian Ocean Region.





Earlier in March 2025, Prime Minister Modi visited Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the country’s National Day celebrations, further reinforcing the strong bond between the two nations. Both sides have acknowledged that their relationship is unique and unparalleled, anchored in deep civilizational ties and robust cooperation across various domains, including maritime security, capacity-building, and development projects.





Misri’s visit reaffirmed the mutual commitment to deepen this multi-dimensional partnership for the prosperity and development of both countries and the broader region.





Based On ANI Report







