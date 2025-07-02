



India and France have successfully concluded the eighth edition of the Indo-French Army exercise SHAKTI, held from June 18 to July 1, 2025, at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in Southern France. Hosted by the 13th French Foreign Legion Demi-Brigade (13th DBLE), the exercise marked a significant milestone in strengthening military interoperability and deepening the strategic defence partnership between the two nations.





Over 500 personnel from the French Army, including the Foreign Legion, as well as elements from the French Air and Space Force and Navy, participated alongside a 90-member Indian contingent, primarily drawn from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion, with support from other arms and services. The exercise also saw the deployment of around 50 armoured and tactical vehicles, along with fighter jets, underscoring the scale and complexity of the joint drills.





SHAKTI 2025 was structured in two distinct phases. The initial phase, conducted from June 18 to 21 in the Monclar district of Aveyron, focused on enhancing joint training in marksmanship, command procedures, and the integration of combined units.





The subsequent phase, from June 22 to 26 in Herault, involved the Monclar Combined Arms Tactical Group (GTIA) in open-field exercises, simulating semi-urban combat scenarios both during the day and at night. This realistic training environment enabled both armies to test and refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) in contemporary combat situations, particularly those encountered in sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.





The exercise provided a vital platform for the exchange of best practices in tactical drills, the adoption of modern military technologies, and the fostering of mutual respect and understanding between the Indian and French armed forces.





The 13th DBLE’s prior participation in SHAKTI 2024 in India further cemented the ongoing commitment of both countries to enhance operational preparedness and strategic cooperation. According to the Embassy of France in India, such engagements are crucial for boosting joint operational capabilities and ensuring readiness to face complex combat situations in diverse environments.





Exercise SHAKTI is part of a broader framework of regular Indo-French defence collaborations, which also includes Exercise GARUDA between the air forces and Exercise VARUNA between the navies.





These exercises have evolved in scope and sophistication, reflecting the shared commitment of India and France to global peace, stability, and security. The successful completion of SHAKTI 2025 not only reinforces operational interoperability but also paves the way for deeper defence ties and strategic alignment between the two nations, demonstrating their resolve to address contemporary security challenges together.





Based On ANI Report







