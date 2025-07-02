



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held a significant bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM) in Washington, DC, focusing on preparations for the upcoming India-Japan Prime Ministerial Summit scheduled later this year.





The discussions underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and Japan, with both ministers expressing optimism about further enhancing the dynamism and quality of bilateral relations. Jaishankar highlighted the recent interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada, noting that these high-level engagements set a positive tone for the forthcoming summit in Japan.





He emphasised that the India-Japan relationship is anchored in mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, as well as a rules-based international order. The talks reviewed positive developments in political, security, and defence cooperation, as well as the expanding economic, infrastructure, and investment ties between the two countries. Jaishankar also mentioned the increasing engagement between Indian states and Japanese prefectures, reflecting the deepening of people-to-people and subnational connections.





During the meeting, Foreign Minister Iwaya conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the tragic AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which claimed over 250 lives. He expressed sympathy for the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, demonstrating the close humanitarian ties between the two nations.





The bilateral meeting took place within the broader context of the Quad, a strategic partnership involving Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, dedicated to promoting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The Quad, which originated from collaborative efforts following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, continues to play a pivotal role in regional security and development.





The discussions between Jaishankar and Iwaya reaffirmed the shared vision of India and Japan for a resilient Indo-Pacific and set the stage for a productive and impactful Prime Ministerial Summit later in the year.





Based On ANI Report







