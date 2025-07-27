In the 26 years since the Kargil War, India’s journey from relying heavily on foreign arms to deploying cutting-edge, indigenously developed weaponry in Operation Sindoor stands as a remarkable transformation in national defence preparedness.





The Kargil War: Imported Weapons, High Sacrifice





During the high-stakes conflict of 1999, the Indian Army’s arsenal was dominated by foreign-made weapons. The backbone of artillery firepower was the Swedish Bofors FH-77B howitzer, which played a key role in reclaiming mountain posts. Infantry units relied on imported and locally assembled rifles such as the INSAS, SLRs, LMGs, and anti-tank Carl Gustav launchers.





For air support, Indian MiG-21s and French Mirage 2000s—both imported—delivered precision strikes and air superiority. The campaign, waged over treacherous terrain, was marked by close combat and high casualties, with 527 Indian soldiers losing their lives.





Kargil exposed vulnerabilities: logistical nightmares, slow procurement, and an urgent need for self-reliance in critical areas like surveillance and guided munitions. The conflict became a catalyst for a defence modernization drive, prompting the government and armed forces to rethink procurement and production strategies.





Operation Sindoor: The Dawn of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Warfare





Contrast this with Operation Sindoor in 2025—a swift, high-precision strike against terror bases in response to the Pahalgam attack. The conflict, characterized by rapid action and a no-contact warfighting approach, marked a strategic and technological leap for India.





Indigenous Missiles and Artillery: For the first time, systems like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile (jointly developed with Russia but now manufactured in India), Akash surface-to-air missiles, Dhanush and ATAGS artillery guns—both indigenous—became mainstays of firepower.





Smart Surveillance & Drones: Indian-made suicide drones such as Nagastra-1 and anti-drone systems like the D4 (developed by DRDO and private companies) provided both offensive and defensive tactical superiority. Indigenous radars enabled accurate tracking and targeting of enemy drones and aircraft.





Air Defence Mastery: Home-grown systems, including the Akash and the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM, co-developed with Israel), offered a shield against aerial attacks. Multiple layers of indigenous electronic warfare and air defence assets neutralized advanced Chinese and Turkish-supplied weapons used by Pakistan.





Integrated Battle Networks: India’s own satellite navigation (NavIC), as well as advanced command and control integration (like the IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System), enabled real-time targeting and network-centric operations, minimizing collateral damage and maximizing mission success.





Policy Shift: From Import Dependence to Self-Reliance: This transformation was jump-started by sustained policy overhauls:





The ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) mandates prioritized indigenous design, development, and procurement of weapon systems.





A ‘Positive Indigenisation List’ barred imports of hundreds of defence items, fostering domestic industry innovation.





Defence production soared, exports expanded to over 100 countries, and private-sector participation flourished, especially in drone and electronic warfare technologies.





The New War Paradigm





While Kargil was a soldier’s battle fought face-to-face in hostile heights, Operation Sindoor was a high-tech, “generation 4.5” warfare scenario—precision strikes delivered over distance, with heavy reliance on networked, indigenous technologies and minimal direct engagement.





Strikes in Sindoor lasted less than 25 minutes, with Pakistan quickly seeking ceasefire after devastating, targeted losses.





India’s ability to jam, bypass, and overwhelm enemy defences—executed without losing a single asset—underscored the quality and reliability of its ‘Made-in-India’ systems.





Indelible Impact





Operation Sindoor is more than a military success—it is a validation of India’s emergence as a credible indigenous arms producer and a confident military innovator. Systems once imported are now designed, built, and fielded at home, resulting in greater operational autonomy, lower vulnerability to sanctions or disruptions, and newfound export potential.





Yet amidst technological evolution, the unwavering courage and professionalism of Indian soldiers remain the bedrock of every victory. As India marks another Kargil Vijay Diwas, the story is not just about battles won, but about a nation’s quest for self-reliance and strategic confidence—written in the language of technology, innovation, and the ethos of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.





IDN







