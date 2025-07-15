



Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar delivered a strong and unequivocal message against terrorism during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Tianjin, China.





This marked Dr. Jaishankar’s first official visit to China since the June 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, a period that witnessed considerable strain in bilateral ties following the deadly border confrontation. His visit comes amid tense regional dynamics and growing geopolitical instability, making his message particularly significant.





During his speech, Dr. Jaishankar drew attention to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. Highlighting the calculated nature of the attack, he stated that it was designed deliberately to destabilize the region’s tourism economy and incite religious discord.





The Indian minister pointed out that the United Nations Security Council, which includes several SCO members, had condemned the attack strongly and emphasized the urgent need to bring to justice the perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and state sponsors of such reprehensible acts.





Dr. Jaishankar reminded member states of the SCO's foundational principles, particularly the collective commitment to counter the so-called "three evils" – terrorism, separatism, and extremism – which have repeatedly threatened peace and development in the region.





He emphasised the necessity of remaining true to these foundational goals and advocated for a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, regardless of its form or justification.





His remarks were clearly aimed at reinforcing India’s long-standing position that terror must not be condoned under any circumstances and that regional organizations like the SCO have a critical role to play in eradicating this menace.





The Indian minister also addressed the broader instability plaguing the global order, noting that the world is witnessing increasing levels of conflict, political coercion, economic volatility, and fragmentation.





In the face of this global uncertainty, Dr. Jaishankar called for enhanced regional cooperation through institutions like the SCO that are grounded in “mutual trust and shared interests.” He suggested that such collaboration is vital not only for de-risking the current global environment but also for confronting long-standing challenges that impact the collective interest of SCO member states.





He further observed the world’s transition toward a more multipolar and decentralized global system, not just with a redistribution of national power but also through the rise of influential regional organizations such as the SCO.





According to Dr. Jaishankar, the effectiveness of such institutions in shaping the future of international relations will depend significantly on their ability to unite around a shared agenda and include all voices and stakeholders. Renewing his call for deepened collaboration among SCO members, he emphasized constructive engagement, dialogue, and the need to work collectively to reinforce regional stability.





In conclusion, Dr. Jaishankar’s visit and message underscored India’s firm stance on cross-border terrorism, its expectations from the SCO regarding regional security, and the broader necessity for cooperative multilateralism in shaping a more stable and equitable international order.





His remarks also signalled a cautious but pragmatic Indian approach to engaging with China and other key regional actors within the SCO framework during a time of heightened global uncertainty.





Based On A NDTV Report







