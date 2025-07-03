



IG Drones has achieved a significant milestone by securing the patent for India’s first indigenous defence drone simulator, marking a major advancement in the nation’s pursuit of technological sovereignty and defence self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The simulator, which was first unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Defence Expo 2022, has been entirely designed, developed, and manufactured within India, positioning it as a symbol of homegrown defence innovation and capability.





This next-generation simulator is engineered to provide high-fidelity, realistic training for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces. It enables personnel to master drone operations in complex and high-risk scenarios, including GPS-denied environments and coordinated multi-drone missions—capabilities critical for modern combat readiness.





The system leverages advanced AI technologies, physics-based engines, and real-time terrain dynamics to create immersive and authentic mission simulations, thereby eliminating dependence on imported training systems and offering a secure, cost-effective, and domestically controlled alternative.





With the granting of this patent, IG Drones becomes the first Indian company to secure intellectual property rights for a defence drone simulation platform, a field that was previously dominated by foreign technology providers.





This achievement not only boosts India’s military preparedness by reducing training risks and enhancing operational competence, but also signals a broader shift towards indigenous defence solutions in line with the country’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.





Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder & CEO of IG Drones, emphasized the strategic and symbolic importance of this milestone, describing it as a declaration of India’s technological resurgence and a tribute to the nation’s armed forces, scientists, and innovators. The simulator is now seen as a strategic asset, strengthening the hands of India’s military while fostering a culture of innovation and self-reliance.





Beyond the simulator, IG Drones has demonstrated its operational capabilities by deploying a range of indigenous drones—including VTOL, FPV, and kamikaze variants—during Operation Sindoor, where they were used for surveillance, mapping, and precision strikes.





These efforts reinforce IG Drones’ reputation as a pioneer in India’s defence technology sector and highlight the growing confidence in Indian-designed, world-class defence platforms.





The patenting of the indigenous defence drone simulator by IG Drones represents a transformative step for India’s defence ecosystem, reducing reliance on foreign technology, enhancing military readiness, and advancing the nation’s aspirations for technological leadership and self-reliance.





