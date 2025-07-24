First indigenously developed Pollution Control Vessel of ICGS ‘Samudra Pratap’





The successful launch of 'Samudra Prachet,' the second indigenous Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), marks a significant milestone in India’s quest for maritime environmental preparedness and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The vessel was officially launched on July 23, 2025, at GSL’s shipyard in Goa, with major dignitaries, including Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, Paramesh Sivamani, in attendance. This achievement follows the launch of the first vessel, 'Samudra Pratap,' on August 29, 2024, which is nearing delivery to the Coast Guard.





Indigenous Design And National Impact





The 'Samudra Prachet' highlights India’s advancing shipbuilding capabilities, being designed and built entirely in-house at GSL. The vessel boasts an impressive 72% indigenous content, reflecting substantial contributions from local industries and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).





This strategic project has generated significant employment, stimulated skill development, and fostered a strong ecosystem supporting India’s defence and shipping sectors. The endeavour aligns seamlessly with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative, reinforcing India's ambition to become a net exporter of defence technologies and equipment.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





'Samudra Prachet' is engineered as a state-of-the-art platform to tackle marine pollution emergencies, particularly oil spills across the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The vessel is 114.5m in length, has a breadth of 16.5m, with a displacement of 4,170 tonnes. It operates with a complement of 14 officers and 115 sailors.





Key features include:





Two side-sweeping arms for collecting oil spills underway. Advanced radar systems to detect oil slicks in real time. Comprehensive pollution response systems, including oil recovery, contaminated water pumping, pollutant analysis, separation mechanisms, and dedicated onboard storage for recovered oil.





The ability to recover oil across a full spectrum of viscosities, assisting in swift and effective response during maritime pollution incidents.





Moreover, equipped with modular and integrated pollution response equipment, the vessel substantially augments the ICG’s ability to contain, recover, and disperse pollutants efficiently within the EEZ, strengthening India’s ability to safeguard its marine ecology.





Beyond technological advancements, the PCV development has made profound contributions to the Indian economy. The large-scale involvement of local vendors and MSMEs not only upskills the workforce but also stimulates sustained economic growth within Goa and beyond. By nurturing a local shipbuilding ecosystem, the project establishes GSL as a leading defence shipyard, capable of producing sophisticated vessels that match international standards.





Director General Paramesh Sivamani underscored the critical role these vessels play in maritime security and environmental protection. He emphasised the synergy between GSL and ICG, which ensures the indigenous fulfilment of the ICG’s major shipbuilding needs and propels India closer to achieving self-sufficiency in defence production.





The launch of 'Samudra Prachet' stands as a testament to India’s indigenous shipbuilding excellence and its growing stature in the global defence sector. With both Samudra Pratap and Samudra Prachet entering service, the Indian Coast Guard is significantly better equipped to handle maritime pollution threats, underlining India’s relentless pursuit of self-reliance and technological prowess in defence manufacturing.





