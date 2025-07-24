



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Kingdom on July 23, 2025, marking the first leg of his two-nation tour that also includes the Maldives. This visit, his fourth as Prime Minister to the UK, is seen as a pivotal moment in India-UK relations, aiming to significantly bolster economic, technological, and defence cooperation.





The centrepiece of Modi’s visit is the formal signing of the long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and reduce tariffs on 90% of British goods entering India.





This agreement, under negotiation for three years, is projected to double bilateral trade from the current USD 60 billion to USD 120 billion by 2030, making goods and services from both sides more competitive and supporting job creation in both countries. The FTA will also make it simpler for UK export sectors, such as whisky and cars, to do business with India.





Beyond trade, Modi’s discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will encompass the entire spectrum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), which was elevated in 2021. The partnership covers key sectors including technology and innovation, defence and security, education, health, climate, and people-to-people linkages. Reaffirming recent progress, both nations are set to review joint work on artificial intelligence, research, sustainability, and innovation.





Defence ties are a particular focus, underlining cooperation on maritime and security issues, technology transfer, and joint development initiatives. The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional security concerns, including the presence of extremist groups, and global agendas such as climate action and health partnerships.





During his stay in London, PM Modi is also scheduled to call on King Charles III and engage with the Indian diaspora. The visit will feature further high-level meetings aimed at increasing connectivity and investment opportunities, as well as addressing mutual concerns on global events.





Following his UK program, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the Maldives, which marks the second part of his visit. There, he will be honoured as ‘Guest of Honour’ for the 60th anniversary celebrations of Maldivian Independence and will advance discussions on bilateral cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean region.





This visit underscores the commitment of India and the UK to deepen their ties across multiple domains and sets the stage for expansive economic, technological, and strategic collaboration in the years leading up to 2030 and beyond.





Based On ANI Report







