



India has strongly called for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza, emphasising that mere pauses in hostilities are insufficient to address the severe humanitarian crisis there.





Speaking at the United Nations Security Council's quarterly open debate on the Middle East, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, stressed the urgent need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid, safe and timely delivery of relief, and the unconditional release of all hostages currently held.





He highlighted the acute shortages of food, fuel, medical services, and the collapse of education and healthcare infrastructures in Gaza, citing estimates such as 95% of hospitals being damaged or destroyed and over 650,000 children having missed schooling for more than 20 months.





Ambassador Harish underlined India's historic and continued support for Palestine, recalling India as the first non-Arab country to recognise the State of Palestine. India has committed over USD 40 million in development aid for Palestinians, working in partnership with organisations such as UNRWA.





The country advocates a two-State solution, envisioning a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state living side by side with Israel within mutually agreed borders. India also welcomes the upcoming High-Level International Conference on the two-State solution, hoping it will yield tangible progress toward peace.





India's position reflects a firm belief that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to ending the conflict, with ceasefire and hostage releases essential steps for mitigating humanitarian suffering. The delegation repeatedly condemned terror attacks, including those of October 7, 2023, while urging respect for international law and the protection of civilians.





Regarding the humanitarian aid situation, Israel rejected accusations by some international organisations regarding delays, claiming that aid trucks are available in Gaza but face bottlenecks in distribution, and accusing those organisations of spreading propaganda favouring Hamas. India consistently calls for safe, sustained humanitarian assistance without obstruction to help the civilians affected in Gaza.





In summary, India at the UNSC places strong emphasis on:





Immediate, full ceasefire in Gaza Uninterrupted humanitarian aid and access Unconditional release of all hostages Support for a two-State solution for lasting peace Diplomacy and dialogue as the only path to conflict resolution





This stance is underscored by India's ongoing development aid to Palestine and readiness to contribute to international efforts supporting peace in the Middle East.





Based On ANI Report







