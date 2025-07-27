The Aerospace business of Godrej Enterprises Group has signed a significant manufacturing contract with Pratt & Whitney, a leading global aircraft engine maker and a subsidiary of RTX. This agreement involves the production of complex aerospace components specifically for aircraft engine applications.





It marks a major expansion of Godrej's technological capabilities and production volumes in this high-precision sector, aligning with its vision to become a key supplier to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aircraft engine industry.





Maneck Behramkamdin, Business Head of the Aerospace business at Godrej Enterprises Group, described the contract as more than just a business milestone; it is a testament to India’s rising expertise in complex aerospace manufacturing.





By leveraging its advanced infrastructure and deep manufacturing expertise, Godrej aims to contribute significantly to the future of aviation manufacturing in India and expand its role in the global aerospace supply chain.





Currently, Godrej Aerospace operates approximately 35,000 square meters of aerospace manufacturing facilities in India, with an additional 48,500 square meters under development. This expansion supports the company’s broader strategy to elevate India’s capabilities in global high-precision engineering and aerospace manufacturing.





The contract with Pratt & Whitney will enable Godrej to deliver more advanced technologies on a larger scale, strengthening its position as a trusted supplier of precision aerospace components worldwide.





This partnership underscores Godrej’s commitment to contributing to India’s self-reliance in critical aerospace technologies and reflects the country’s growing competitiveness in the global aerospace ecosystem.





The contract is expected to accelerate Godrej’s growth in aircraft engine component manufacturing, reinforcing India's role in global aerospace supply chains and advancing the nation’s ambitions in aerospace manufacturing.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







