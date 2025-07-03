



The Shtil-1 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system is a modern, shipborne air defence solution that significantly enhances the anti-air capabilities of vessels like the Indian Navy’s new frigate, INS Tamal. Below is a detailed report on its features, performance, and operational significance:





The Shtil-1 system is an advanced, medium-range, multi-channel, vertical-launch SAM system developed by Russia and equipped on Project 11356 frigates such as INS Tamal. It utilizes the 9M317ME missile, which incorporates the latest digital technologies and software for improved target engagement and system reliability. The vertical launch system (VLS) architecture is a key upgrade over earlier inclined-launch variants, enabling faster response and greater flexibility in targeting multiple threats.





Performance And Capabilities





Rapid Fire Rate: Shtil-1 can launch one missile every 2–3 seconds, allowing for quick successive engagements against multiple incoming threats. This rapid firing interval is a substantial improvement over older systems with inclined launchers, which required longer intervals between launches due to mechanical reloading and missile handling constraints.





Missile Load And Engagement: The system typically carries a basic load of 24 missiles and can simultaneously engage up to 12 targets, providing robust defence against saturation attacks by enemy aircraft, anti-ship missiles, helicopters, and even fast attack boats.





Range And Speed: The 9M317ME missile has a range of up to 50 km and can engage targets at altitudes from 5 meters up to 15–20 km. The missile travels at speeds exceeding Mach 4, ensuring rapid interception of high-speed aerial threats.





Omnidirectional Defence: The vertical launch configuration allows for 360-degree coverage, providing omnidirectional protection for both the individual ship and accompanying squadrons or convoys.





Modernisation And Integration: The Shtil-1 system is modular, allowing for integration with various ship classes without major structural modifications. It is also compatible with modern naval radar and fire control systems, enhancing situational awareness and engagement accuracy.





Operational Testing And Induction





The Shtil-1 system with 9M317ME missiles underwent successful trials aboard the INS Tamal in the Baltic Sea, with participation from its Russian developers, Almaz-Antey. These trials validated its performance before the ship’s induction into the Indian Navy.





INS Tamal is the eighth Russian-built frigate delivered to India, reflecting ongoing military-technical cooperation and an emphasis on localising production under the “Make in India” initiative.





Comparison With Previous Systems





The Shtil-1 offers significantly improved performance over earlier “Kashmir” SAM systems (installed on Project 15 Delhi-class destroyers) and previous inclined-launch Shtil variants. The vertical launch system reduces reaction time and increases the rate of fire, making it more effective against modern, high-speed, and saturation aerial threats.





Russia is also assisting India in modernising older shipborne SAM systems to bring their capabilities closer to the Shtil-1 standard.





Additional Features





INS Tamal is also equipped with 100-mm and 30-mm artillery systems, electronic warfare equipment for countering drones and unmanned boats, and a reinforced helipad for airborne early warning helicopters, further enhancing its multi-layered defence.





The Shtil-1 SAM system on INS Tamal represents a major leap in naval air defence for the Indian Navy, offering rapid, multi-target engagement, improved range and speed, and robust protection against a spectrum of aerial threats, all enabled by modern digital and vertical launch technologies.





Based On New Indian Express Report







