



The defence relationship between India and Brazil has seen significant deepening and diversification during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, reflecting the growing strategic trust between the two major democracies.





India and Brazil established diplomatic relations in 1948, signing their first defence agreement in 2003. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2006, and the Joint Defence Committee (JDC) was created to foster defence cooperation. Under Modi, the JDC meetings have been held regularly, with seven meetings to date—the latest in 2021.





Additionally, the two countries have established several mechanisms to strengthen bilateral relations, including:





Joint Commission meetings at the Foreign Minister level Strategic Dialogues involving National Security Advisors Foreign Office Consultations (the second held in Brasilia in June 2023) The inaugural 2+2 political-military dialogue in 2024





These institutional frameworks have facilitated regular high-level exchanges, with over a dozen defence delegations visiting each other between 2022 and 2024. Notably, India’s Chief of Air Staff and Brazil’s Air Force Commander have exchanged visits, and the Brazilian Navy Commander conducted a five-day official visit to India in August 2024.





Expanding Defence Trade And Joint Ventures





India’s defence industry has rapidly expanded under Modi, with exports reaching $2.76 billion in 2025—a 12% increase over the previous year and a 34-fold jump since 2013-2014. India aims to further boost exports to $5.84 billion by 2029. Brazil, with a defence budget of $25 billion and the world’s 11th-largest army, has shown keen interest in several Indian defence platforms:





TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft: As Brazil seeks to diversify its fighter fleet post-2030, the Tejas is being evaluated as a potential addition alongside its existing F-5 and Gripen aircraft.





Garuda Artillery Guns And Coastal Surveillance Systems: Brazil is exploring procurement and joint production opportunities for these systems.





Offshore Patrol Vessels And Scorpene-Class Submarine Maintenance: Discussions include possible MoUs for Indian shipbuilders to maintain Brazil’s submarines and supply patrol vessels.





Akash Air Defence System: Brazil is considering the acquisition of this medium-range, surface-to-air missile, which has demonstrated strong performance in Indian operations. However, latest reports indicate Brazil has put an halt to procure India's Akash air defence system.





Brazilian firms such as Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) and Taurus Armas have already entered joint ventures with Indian companies for small arms and ammunition production. There is also interest in Indian helicopters and drones, potentially involving technology transfer and joint manufacturing.





Technology Transfer And Co-Development





Both nations are exploring avenues for joint research, development, and co-production in defence technologies. The possibility of using Brazil as a hub to market jointly developed products to the broader Latin American region has been highlighted by Brazilian officials.





There is also discussion of secure battlefield communications systems and next-generation platforms, such as:





BrahMos-NG Supersonic Missile: Brazil is evaluating this system for its new Gripen aircraft, recognizing its advanced capabilities and adaptability.





Embraer C-390 Millennium Transport Aircraft: India is considering acquiring this multi-role aircraft, with reports suggesting Embraer may partner with Mahindra to manufacture the C-390 in India.





Experts view the enhanced defence partnership as a testament to the deep trust and shared strategic interests between India and Brazil. Brazil is seeking to modernize its defence strategy and sees India as a critical partner. Indian officials emphasize that defence cooperation has become a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. Brazilian defence authorities have expressed a desire to jointly develop finished products with India and leverage Brazil’s position as a gateway for these products in Latin America.





Conclusion





Under Prime Minister Modi, the India-Brazil defence partnership has matured into a multifaceted and forward-looking relationship. Regular high-level exchanges, expanding defence trade, joint ventures, and co-development initiatives underscore the growing strategic alignment. As both countries continue to explore new opportunities, their defence cooperation is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the broader India-Brazil strategic partnership in the years ahead.





Agencies







