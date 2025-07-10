



Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a landmark five-nation diplomatic tour, returning to New Delhi on Thursday, July 10, 2025, after a week-long journey that spanned Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.





The tour, from July 2 to 9, underscored India’s growing global engagement and was marked by high-level bilateral meetings, participation in the 17th BRICS Summit, and the conferral of several prestigious international honours upon the Prime Minister.





The first leg of the tour saw PM Modi arrive in Accra, Ghana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in over three decades. In discussions with President John Mahama, the two leaders agreed to elevate India-Ghana relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, focusing on expanding cooperation in critical minerals, defence, maritime security, and energy. PM Modi was conferred Ghana’s highest civilian honour, “The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,” in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.





On July 3, PM Modi visited Trinidad and Tobago, the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. Meeting with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, he addressed the Parliament and announced the extension of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in the country, deepening cultural and people-to-people ties. In a ceremonial event at the President’s House in Port of Spain, PM Modi was honoured with the nation’s highest award, “The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.”





The tour continued to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 4, where PM Modi held productive talks with President Javier Milei. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. PM Modi described the visit as “productive,” expressing optimism about the momentum gained in bilateral relations. He was also presented with the Key to the City of Buenos Aires by Jorge Macri, the Chief of the City Government.





In Brazil, PM Modi participated in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7, engaging with leaders of major emerging economies on issues of global importance. He also held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, focusing on expanding the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil in trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and cultural exchanges. During his visit, PM Modi was awarded Brazil’s highest civilian honour, “The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.”





The final leg of the tour took PM Modi to Namibia, where he addressed the Namibian Parliament, receiving a standing ovation for his speech that highlighted the shared values and aspirations of both nations. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah conferred upon him Namibia’s highest civilian award, the “Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis,” in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.





Throughout the tour, PM Modi’s engagements reflected India’s commitment to deepening partnerships across continents, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and cooperation on the global stage. The conferral of top civilian honours by multiple countries underscored the respect and goodwill India commands internationally under Modi’s leadership. The successful completion of this tour is expected to give significant impetus to India’s foreign policy objectives and its role as a key player in global affairs.





Based On ANI Report







