



The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has facilitated the transfer of 10 advanced technologies developed by ISRO to six Indian companies, marking a significant milestone in India’s efforts to bolster its space ecosystem and promote self-reliance.





The tripartite agreements, signed at the IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad, involved IN-SPACe, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the recipient firms.





This initiative is strategically aimed at deepening industry participation across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the space value chain, thereby reducing the country’s dependence on imported technologies and accelerating indigenisation in critical areas such as satellite navigation, launch systems, ground station infrastructure, and geospatial intelligence.





Among the technologies transferred, Hyderabad-based Zetatek Technologies received two precision navigation technologies—laser gyroscopes and ceramic servo accelerometers—developed by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit.





This makes Zetatek the first Indian company to acquire such high-end navigation technologies, which were previously imported. In the midstream segment, Avantel and Jisnu Communications, also based in Hyderabad, obtained ground station solutions including Ka/S/X tri-band feeds, antenna control systems, and multi-band Cassegrain feeds. These technologies, critical for ground station operations and previously sourced from foreign vendors, will now be indigenously available.





Further, Amnex Info Technologies from Ahmedabad received geospatial models for pest prediction and crop yield estimation, supporting advanced agricultural analytics. Jalkruti Water Solutions acquired a portable bathymetry system for water body mapping, while Ramdev Chemicals was granted a ceramic-based flameproof coating developed at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for broader industrial use.





IN-SPACe, along with ISRO and NSIL, has committed to providing comprehensive support to these companies to ensure the successful adoption and commercialisation of the technologies. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, highlighted that leveraging ISRO’s rich R&D repository through such transfers is pivotal for strengthening India’s space industrial ecosystem, with industry-led innovation playing a key role.





This move not only empowers the private sector to harness and commercialise space technologies but also positions India to advance its capabilities in both domestic and global space markets.







