



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is set to enhance its weather forecasting capabilities by collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop and launch two fourth-generation INSAT series satellites by 2028-29, at an estimated cost of ₹1,800 crore.





These new satellites will replace the current third-generation INSAT satellites and are expected to bring significant improvements in weather monitoring and prediction.





The upgraded satellites will feature higher resolution imaging and state-of-the-art sensors, including advanced tools for lightning forecasting—a critical need, as lightning strikes have resulted in significant casualties in recent years.





The enhanced sensors will also provide more accurate data on winds, humidity, water vapor, and other atmospheric parameters, particularly over remote and inaccessible regions such as oceans, hills, the Himalayas, and polar areas, where ground-based observations are not feasible.





Currently, IMD relies heavily on satellite data for its weather models, with over 90% of the data in its numerical models sourced from satellites. The assimilation of this data has already improved short- to medium-range weather forecasting accuracy by 20% to 30%. However, there are still gaps in detecting small-scale weather events like cloudbursts, thunderstorms, and lightning, primarily due to limitations in data resolution and the capabilities of existing satellites.





The new INSAT-4 series satellites are designed to address these gaps by offering better spatial and temporal resolution and the ability to provide a three-dimensional structure of the atmosphere over both land and ocean. This will allow for more frequent and detailed observations of wind, humidity, and temperature profiles, leading to more precise and timely forecasts.





In addition to the new satellites, IMD continues to use data from international satellites and is working with ISRO on developing advanced instruments such as the Hyperspectral Infrared Sounder, which will further enhance temperature and humidity observations from space and improve numerical weather prediction models.





These advancements are expected to significantly bolster India’s ability to monitor severe weather events, issue timely warnings, and support disaster preparedness, especially for vulnerable populations such as farmers and fisherfolk.





