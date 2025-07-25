



Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the first leg of his two-nation trip with a significant visit to the United Kingdom from July 23 to July 24, 2025. During this high-profile visit, PM Modi met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the official country residence of Chequers, marking a pivotal moment in strengthening India-UK ties.





Central to their discussions was the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which has elevated the existing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to a new strategic level.





This landmark agreement is set to boost bilateral trade, stimulate investment, support economic collaboration, and generate new job opportunities in both economies.





Both leaders agreed to negotiate a Double Contribution Convention, expected to come into effect alongside the CETA. This initiative is designed to facilitate professionals and enhance competitiveness while reducing the cost of doing business for companies operating in both countries.





Additionally, the two prime ministers adopted the India-UK Vision 2035 document, laying out a highly ambitious ten-year roadmap for engagement across priority sectors including economy and growth, technology, innovation, research and education, defence and security, climate action, healthcare, and fostering stronger people-to-people ties.





The visit also witnessed the finalization of a Defence Industrial Roadmap, aiming to deepen collaboration in co-designing, co-developing, and co-producing defence equipment for domestic and global markets.





Both countries reinforced their commitment to advancing partnership in emerging technologies, and they agreed to accelerate the Technology and Security Initiative (TSI)—a year-old collaboration that focuses on critical sectors such as telecommunications, AI, biotechnology, health technology, semiconductors, advanced materials, and quantum computing.





Another notable development was the progress in educational collaboration, with six UK universities preparing to open campuses in India under the auspices of the New Education Policy (NEP). The University of Southampton has already established its campus in Gurugram, representing the first foreign university presence under the NEP framework.





Prime Minister Modi also extended gratitude to Mr. Starmer for his support following the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasized the need to combat extremism and radicalisation, recognizing them as common challenges to both societies. Furthermore, Modi sought the UK's cooperation in extraditing economic offenders who have fled India to escape domestic legal proceedings.





In addition to bilateral issues, the two leaders shared views on global and regional matters of mutual interest, including the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi further extended an invitation to his UK counterpart to visit India at his earliest convenience.





On the concluding day of the UK visit, Prime Minister Modi met King Charles III at the Sandringham Estate. During this meeting, the leaders discussed the ongoing progress in bilateral relations, and Modi presented a sapling to the King, to be planted in autumn as part of India’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' environmental campaign.





Following his productive engagements in the UK, Prime Minister Modi departed for the Maldives for the second leg of his two-nation tour.





Invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Modi will participate as the Guest of Honour in the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations on July 25–26, 2025. The visit also coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives diplomatic relations, underscoring the enduring partnership and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.





