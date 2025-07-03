



India is significantly deepening its defence and nuclear cooperation with Argentina and Brazil, signalling a new phase in its diplomatic and strategic engagement with Latin America and the broader Global South.





This outreach is taking place as Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes a landmark multi-nation tour of the region, with defence collaboration, technology sharing, and nuclear energy partnerships emerging as central themes.





Argentina has become a pivotal strategic partner for India, especially in the context of counter-terrorism and defence. The bilateral relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2019, and recent developments have accelerated cooperation.





Argentina has consistently supported India on counter-terrorism platforms, including at the United Nations, and has issued strong statements backing India after terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. During Modi's visit—the first by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years—discussions are focusing on expanding collaboration in defence manufacturing, space technology, and nuclear energy, with particular interest in small modular reactors (SMRs), though talks on SMRs remain at an early stage.





Defence ties have already seen tangible progress: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) signed agreements with the Argentine Air Force for helicopter support, and Argentina has shown interest in acquiring Indian defence platforms such as the BrahMos missile, Dhruv and LCH Prachand helicopters, and possibly TEJAS fighter jets. Joint military activities, such as the historic Mt. Aconcagua expedition, further underscore the growing trust and operational cooperation between the two countries.





On the nuclear front, India and Argentina have a robust framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation, having signed an agreement in 2010 and a memorandum of understanding in 2019. Their collaboration spans nuclear medicine, heavy water supply, radioisotope production, and research reactor technology.





A notable achievement is the joint completion of a radioisotope production plant in Mumbai, and ongoing talks include the procurement of heavy water and the commissioning of isotope facilities. These efforts are complemented by India’s acquisition of lithium mining rights in Argentina, supporting its clean energy ambitions.





Brazil is emerging as a new frontier for India's defence industry partnerships. Modi’s visit coincides with the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, highlighting the multilateral dimension of the relationship.





Brazil is keen on acquiring a range of Indian defence technologies, including secure battlefield communication systems, Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), Akash Air Defence Systems, Garuda Artillery Guns, coastal surveillance systems, and partnerships for Scorpène-class submarine maintenance.





Both countries are exploring joint research, co-development of systems, and technology transfer, leveraging Brazil’s strengths in aircraft manufacturing and India’s growing defence sector.





The collaboration extends to the aerospace sector, with Brazil’s Embraer and India’s Mahindra Defence Systems partnering to bid for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft requirement, and Embraer actively engaging with Indian airlines and considering local supply chain development.





These bilateral ties are reinforced by a shared vision for multilateral cooperation through platforms like BRICS, IBSA, G20, and the G4 alliance, where both India and Brazil advocate for strategic autonomy, UN Security Council reform, and de-dollarization in global trade.





India’s push for defence self-reliance and record defence exports—reaching ₹24,000 crore in FY 2024–25 with a target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029—positions it as a valuable partner for Latin American nations seeking to diversify their military procurement and reduce dependency on traditional Western and Russian suppliers.





India’s expanding defence and nuclear cooperation with Argentina and Brazil reflects a broader strategic realignment within the Global South, strengthening South-South ties, advancing mutual interests in security and technology, and enhancing India’s influence in an increasingly multipolar world order.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







