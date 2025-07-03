



Paras Defence and Space Technologies has secured a significant export order worth Rs 22.21 crore from the French company Cerbair for supplying 30 units of its advanced anti-drone system, CHIMERA 200.





This deal is seen not just as a commercial success but as a major shift in the global perception of Indian defence manufacturing capabilities, marking India as a development hub for cutting-edge defence technology rather than merely a manufacturing base.





The CHIMERA 200 is a man-portable, wideband drone detection and neutralisation system capable of identifying and disabling over 90% of drones operating across a frequency range from 400 MHz to 6 GHz.





It can create a protective bubble of about two kilometers, detecting hostile drones and neutralising them directionally. The system is designed for various operational environments, including frontline soft kill mechanisms in border regions, and supports integration with command-and-control platforms and weapons systems. It is considered one of the most advanced systems globally in its category.





Amit Mahajan, Director of Paras Defence, described this order as a "paradigm shift" reflecting a permanent change in mindset among global consumers, who now trust Indian companies to develop and supply sophisticated defence technology.





The partnership with Cerbair, which operates in over 18 countries, is expected to open doors for Paras Defence into European markets and beyond, enhancing India's stature as a global defence manufacturing hub.





While Paras Defence's primary focus remains the Indian domestic market, driven by government policies favouring indigenously designed and developed products, the company acknowledges the growing global demand for anti-drone technologies amid evolving modern warfare threats.





The CHIMERA 200 system has already been field-tested domestically with excellent results, creating a new procurement category for wideband detection and neutralisation systems.





The Cerbair deal is a landmark export breakthrough for Paras Defence, showcasing India's emerging role as a trusted source of advanced anti-drone solutions on the global stage.





