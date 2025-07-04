Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) a key component in India's anti-ballistic missile program, designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles, specifically at high altitudes in the Exo-atmosphere





India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning for a likely missile test off the Odisha coast, with a designated range of 675 km, scheduled between July 17 and 18, 2025. The test area is located in the Bay of Bengal region, commonly used for such missile activities due to its proximity to the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.





While the specific missile system to be tested has not been officially confirmed, the range of 675 km suggests it could involve a medium-range missile system. Recent NOTAMs in the region have been associated with tests of interceptor missiles or ballistic/cruise missiles, such as the AD-1 Interceptor, which is part of India's Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Phase-II program. The AD-1 Interceptor is designed to neutralise incoming ballistic missiles at high altitudes, and past NOTAMs covering similar areas and ranges have often been linked to such tests.





In Summary





Test window: July 17–18, 2025 Location: Off the Odisha coast, Bay of Bengal Range: 675 km





Purpose: Likely missile test; specific system not officially confirmed, but could be related to BMD or medium-range missile development.





Aviation and maritime traffic in the area will be restricted during the test window for safety.





