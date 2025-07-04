



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently issued an invitation for bids from Indian industry partners for the indigenous development of a 105mm Fin-Stabilized Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) round, specifically tailored for the upcoming Zorawar Light Tank.





This move marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in advanced defence technologies and reducing dependency on foreign ammunition supplies. The Zorawar Light Tank, developed to address operational requirements in high-altitude and challenging terrains, necessitates a high-performance kinetic energy round capable of defeating modern armoured threats.





The 105mm FSAPDS round is a critical component, designed to penetrate advanced armour using a sub-calibre, fin-stabilized penetrator, which discards its sabot after leaving the barrel for maximum velocity and accuracy.





The DRDO’s bid invitation outlines stringent technical specifications and performance benchmarks, emphasizing the need for cutting-edge materials, precise manufacturing, and rigorous quality assurance processes.





The indigenous development of this ammunition is expected to leverage the capabilities of India’s public and private sector defence industries, fostering innovation and technology transfer. The project also aligns with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative, aiming to build a robust domestic ecosystem for critical defence equipment. Successful development and induction of the 105mm FSAPDS round will not only equip the Zorawar Light Tank with a potent anti-armour capability but also open avenues for future exports and collaborations.





Furthermore, this initiative is anticipated to generate employment, boost local manufacturing, and enhance India’s strategic autonomy.





The DRDO’s proactive approach in involving local industry partners underscores its commitment to indigenisation and modernization of the Indian Armed Forces. As the project progresses, it will be closely monitored for technological breakthroughs, timely delivery, and integration with the Zorawar platform, setting a precedent for future indigenous defence projects in the country.





Agencies







