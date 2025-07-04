



The Indian Army has initiated a significant step towards modernising its reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities by issuing a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of 400 High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicles (HMRVs).





This procurement is aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Army’s reconnaissance units, particularly in challenging terrains and high-threat environments. The RFI specifies a 4x4 platform, reflecting the need for vehicles that combine mobility, protection, and adaptability to India’s diverse operational requirements, ranging from deserts and mountains to dense forests.





According to the RFI, the selected HMRVs are expected to be delivered within 24 months from the date of contract signing, underlining the urgency and priority accorded to this acquisition.





The vehicles are anticipated to feature advanced mobility solutions, robust armour protection, and integrated communication and surveillance systems to support a wide range of missions, including border patrolling, convoy protection, and rapid response operations. Key requirements likely include high off-road capability, all-weather operability, and the ability to carry specialised reconnaissance equipment and personnel.





This move aligns with the Indian Army’s broader modernisation drive, which seeks to replace ageing platforms and equip frontline units with state-of-the-art technology.





The procurement process is also expected to encourage participation from domestic defence manufacturers under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, fostering indigenous development and technological self-reliance.





Industry stakeholders, both domestic and international, are expected to respond to the RFI with proposals that meet the Army’s stringent criteria for performance, reliability, and lifecycle support.





The planned acquisition of 400 High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicles marks a pivotal development in strengthening the Indian Army’s tactical mobility and situational awareness. The emphasis on rapid delivery, advanced capabilities, and indigenous manufacturing underscores the Army’s commitment to maintaining operational readiness and technological edge in an evolving security landscape.





IDN







