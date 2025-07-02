



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth held a detailed telephonic conversation on July 1, 2025, focusing on expanding and deepening the India-US defence partnership.





Both leaders reviewed a broad spectrum of issues, including long-term cooperation in the defence sector, enhanced training and military exchanges, and the expansion of defence industrial collaboration.





They agreed to further build on the momentum of this “critical and mutually beneficial” partnership by emphasising several key areas:





Interoperability of forces: Increasing the ability of Indian and US armed forces to operate together seamlessly.





Integration of defence industrial supply chains: Strengthening industrial linkages to ensure robust, secure, and resilient supply chains between the two countries.





Logistics sharing: Expanding logistical cooperation to support joint operations and exercises.





Increased joint military exercises: Conducting more frequent and complex joint exercises to boost operational coordination.





Cooperation with like-minded partners: Collaborating with other nations that share similar strategic interests.





Rajnath Singh expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism, specifically highlighting the US’s backing during recent regional security challenges. He also commended Secretary Hegseth’s dynamic leadership, noting it has propelled defence cooperation to new heights.





Secretary Hegseth invited Rajnath Singh to the United States for an in-person meeting to further advance the bilateral defence partnership. This conversation marked the third such engagement between the two leaders since Hegseth’s confirmation as Secretary of Defence in January 2025, underscoring the high-level commitment to strengthening ties.





Additionally, Rajnath Singh, in a public statement, reiterated the importance of reviewing ongoing and new initiatives to deepen the defence partnership and strengthen capacity-building cooperation. He emphasized his anticipation of meeting Secretary Hegseth soon to continue advancing shared strategic objectives.





Agencies







