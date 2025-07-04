



Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS), is leading pioneering work on the development of a brain-computer interface (BCI) in space as part of the Axiom Space Mission-4.





This experiment, titled “Thoughts over Gravity” (PhotonGrav), aims to explore how astronauts can use their brain signals to control or communicate with computers in the unique environment of microgravity.





Shukla collaborated with Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski in the ISS’s Columbus laboratory module, where they utilized near-infrared technology (functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy, fNIRS) to record brain activity. For the experiment, Uznański-Wiśniewski wore a specialized cap connected via Bluetooth to a laptop, which recorded his brain activity, while Shukla was responsible for optimizing signal quality and calibrating the hardware.





The main objectives of the study include:





Testing the feasibility of using brain signals for communication and control of computers in space. Assessing the device’s ability to measure cognitive focus by monitoring activity in specific brain regions (such as the DLPFC and MFG). Identifying sources of interference or errors in brain signal readings in microgravity, and evaluating whether motion sensors like accelerometers and gyroscopes can help mitigate these issues. Evaluating user experience, including the ease of use and satisfaction with the BCI system. Developing real-time signal processing methods to enhance the system’s effectiveness during space missions.





The broader significance of this research lies in its potential to streamline astronaut-computer interactions, especially in high-stress or hands-free scenarios, and to advance neurotechnology applications for both space missions and terrestrial uses, such as neurorehabilitation and assistive devices for individuals with mobility or communication challenges.





In addition to the BCI experiment, Shukla has conducted other scientific investigations, including studies on how tardigrades (tiny aquatic animals) survive harsh environments like microgravity, and research on muscle cell stem cultures to understand muscle repair processes in weightlessness.





He has also engaged in educational outreach, recording videos for students about human physiology in space and is expected to interact with Indian students and scientists via ham radio from the ISS.





Shukla’s 14-day mission, alongside astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, is part of a broader initiative involving around 60 scientific and commercial studies representing 31 countries, with India contributing seven key experiments through ISRO. His work marks a significant milestone in India’s space biomedical research efforts and the advancement of neurotechnology in space environments.





Agencies







