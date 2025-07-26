



INS Sandhayak, the Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel Large (SVL), conducted a high-profile visit to Jakarta in July 2025, where it prominently displayed its advanced hydrographic survey equipment and systems to the Indonesian Navy.





This display and exchange were aimed at deepening hydrographic cooperation and maritime ties between India and Indonesia. During its three-day maiden visit, the ship’s crew and representatives from Pushidrosal (the Indonesian Navy Hydrography Centre) engaged in cross-deck visits, facilitating the sharing of best practices and discussions on potential future collaborations. This reflects both nations’ intent to work jointly in enhancing maritime safety and capacity in the region.





The INS Sandhayak is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for conducting full-scale hydrographic surveys—essential for mapping ports, harbours, navigational channels, coastal regions, and deep-sea areas, with the purpose of ensuring safe marine navigation. Its secondary roles include undertaking a range of additional naval operations as required.





The Jakarta port call was also significant for strengthening bilateral defence and maritime cooperation within the context of MAHASAGAR—India’s policy for “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.” The Indian government sees the vessel’s regional collaboration as an important step towards cementing its strategic partnerships and extending its influence as a maritime power in the Indo-Pacific.





This visit coincided with broader diplomatic milestones between India and Indonesia, including the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the Indonesian President’s state visit to India for Republic Day celebrations.





Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged the critical importance of constant dialogue and collaborative efforts in maintaining secure and open sea lanes, with both nations expressing a commitment to ongoing communication and joint initiatives for maritime security.





The commissioning of INS Sandhayak itself, performed by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in February 2024, was marked as a historic leap for Indian naval capabilities, underscoring India’s dedication to contributing to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region through advanced maritime technology and regional cooperation.





Based On IANS Report







