



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during a religious event at Larkipora Aishmuqan in Anantnag on July 7, 2025, strongly accused Pakistan of attempting to derail the region’s developmental progress and disrupt communal harmony.





Addressing the gathering, LG Sinha described Pakistan as a “terrorist country” intent on reversing the significant advancements achieved in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years. He warned that Pakistan’s primary objective is to destroy the unity and peace that has been painstakingly established, urging the public to remain vigilant and united against such external threats.





LG Sinha underscored the importance of collective resistance, emphasising that the only way to counter these hostile designs is through unwavering unity among the people. He highlighted the crucial role played by the police and security forces in combating terrorism, but also stressed that their efforts alone are insufficient without active public cooperation.





Sinha called upon citizens to support law enforcement agencies by providing timely information and assistance, which he described as vital for uprooting the menace of terrorism from the region.





The Lieutenant Governor commended the resilience and patience demonstrated by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, noting that despite numerous provocations, they have maintained peace and refused to be divided.





He reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring peace and prosperity, but maintained that these goals can only be fully realised through the active participation and unity of the public. Sinha’s remarks reflect a firm stance against external interference and highlight the ongoing efforts to foster development, security, and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.





Agencies







