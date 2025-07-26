



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maldives on July 25-26, 2025, with President Mohamed Muizzu, marked a significant milestone in India-Maldives relations, focusing on advancing the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.





This partnership, adopted during President Muizzu’s visit to India in October 2024, aims to deepen bilateral ties across economic, security, and developmental domains, anchoring stability in the Indian Ocean Region.





President Muizzu praised India’s role as the first responder to any crisis in Maldives, underlining New Delhi’s continued support in areas such as development partnership, infrastructure, capacity building, climate action, health, and most importantly, defence and maritime security.





The two leaders highlighted cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave and agreed to intensify support to enhance Maldives National Defence Force capabilities, including infrastructure projects like the ongoing 'Ekatha' harbour project with India’s assistance.





Economically, the leaders reviewed progress toward a Free Trade Agreement and a Bilateral Investment Treaty, which are expected to generate new growth opportunities. They celebrated recent agreements facilitating digital transactions through UPI adoption, RuPay card acceptance, and trade in local currencies that complement strong people-to-people links and tourism promotion.





Prime Minister Modi announced a new Line of Credit of approximately USD 550 million for infrastructure and development projects, alongside an amendment reducing Maldives' debt repayment obligations by 40%, from USD 51 million to 29 million. These financial measures reflect India’s commitment to Maldives’ economic stability and development priorities.





The visit also saw the handover of new infrastructure and humanitarian aid including 3,300 social housing units, vehicles for the Maldives National Defence Force and immigration services, and two Aarogya Maitri Health Cube medical units designed to provide emergency medical aid.





Both leaders planted mango saplings symbolizing their shared commitment to environmental conservation under India's "Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam" and Maldives' "5 million Tree Plantation" campaigns.





Additionally, the leaders reaffirmed cooperation on global issues such as climate change, renewable energy promotion, disaster risk reduction, and weather science, reflecting their role as partners in the Global South committed to sustainable development.





The visit underscored India’s strategic and humanitarian commitment to Maldives through infrastructure, maritime security, economic cooperation, and timely crisis response. It was marked by warmth and mutual appreciation, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Maldives' independence and bilateral diplomatic relations, signaling a new chapter of strengthened friendship and partnership in the Indian Ocean region.





This comprehensive cooperation framework exemplifies how both nations are moving from traditional ties to a multifaceted partnership addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities in regional security, economy, and development.





Based On ANI Report







