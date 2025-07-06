



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the prestigious Key to the City of Buenos Aires during his visit to Argentina on July 5, 2025. The ceremonial honor was presented by Mr. Jorge Macri, Chief of the City Government of Buenos Aires, symbolising friendship, trust, and strong diplomatic ties between India and Argentina.





This symbolic gift represents an open-hearted welcome and recognition of PM Modi’s role in fostering international goodwill and cooperation.





During his visit, PM Modi held important talks with Argentine President Javier Milei, focusing on diversifying and deepening bilateral relations. The discussions covered a broad range of sectors including trade, agriculture, defence, security, energy, pharmaceuticals, and sports. Both leaders emphasised the immense potential for cooperation, particularly in critical minerals like lithium, which is vital for India’s clean energy transition, as well as shale gas and oil resources where Argentina holds significant reserves.





PM Modi described his Argentina visit as a "productive one," expressing confidence that the dialogue with President Milei will add significant momentum to the bilateral friendship and fulfil the strong potential that exists between the two countries. He also thanked the Argentine government and people for their warm hospitality.





In addition to the bilateral talks, PM Modi paid homage to iconic figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in Buenos Aires, highlighting the cultural and historical connections between the two nations. He also paid tribute to General José de San Martín, a key figure in Argentina’s independence.





Following his visit to Argentina, PM Modi departed for Brazil, the next leg of his five-nation tour, where he will attend the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro and hold further bilateral discussions with President Lula. The agenda in Brazil includes strengthening strategic partnerships in trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, and health.





PM Modi’s visit to Argentina marks a significant step in enhancing India-Argentina relations, focusing on strategic cooperation in critical sectors and reinforcing diplomatic goodwill through symbolic gestures like the Key to the City of Buenos Aires.





