



Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu jointly inaugurated the new Ministry of Defence (MoD) building in Male during Modi’s two-day state visit to the Maldives at the President’s invitation.





The eleven-storey Dhoshimeyna Building, now the new headquarters for the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), overlooks the Indian Ocean and stands as a prominent symbol of the close, long-standing defence and security partnership between the two nations.





Constructed with financial assistance from India, the modern facility is expected to significantly bolster the operational capabilities of Maldivian defence and law enforcement agencies.





During the inauguration and their meeting, both leaders emphasized the depth and vitality of the India-Maldives relationship. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the Maldives’ central place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Mahasagar Vision’ regional frameworks.





Their discussions spanned a range of topics, including enhanced commercial and cultural exchanges, infrastructure and connectivity projects, digital technology collaboration, and joint efforts in addressing climate change and promoting renewable energy.





Highlighting the benevolent dimension of bilateral ties, Modi also presented two Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes to President Muizzu on behalf of the Indian government. These state-of-the-art portable hospital units are equipped with critical care facilities—such as ICUs, operating theatres, laboratories, and X-ray imaging—and can independently handle medical emergencies, treating up to 200 individuals for 72 consecutive hours.





Both leaders described the events and agreements as further testimony to the robust and enduring friendship between India and the Maldives.





The inauguration of the new defence building and the gifting of the health units underscore India’s commitment to supporting Maldivian development, security, and disaster resilience, strengthening multifaceted cooperation rooted in shared values and regional stability.





