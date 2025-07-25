



On July 24, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer jointly endorsed the "India-UK Vision 2035," a comprehensive framework intended to guide and shape bilateral relations between the two nations over the next decade.





This vision document, formalized during Modi's two-day visit to the United Kingdom, establishes clear and time-bound programs of action across crucial sectors, symbolizing renewed ambition and commitment to a dynamic strategic partnership.





Key Pillars of The India-UK Vision 2035





The Vision 2035 document emphasises targeted collaboration and progress in the following areas:





Economy And Growth: By signing the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), both countries have agreed to significantly boost trade, investment, and economic cooperation. The agreement, executed by India's Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, focuses on reducing tariffs in important sectors, thereby stimulating mutual economic benefits and market access.





Technology And Innovation: The leaders highlighted growing collaboration in emerging technologies, aiming to foster innovation ecosystems and enhance joint research and development efforts.





Defence And Security: Both nations adopted a Defence Industrial Roadmap to facilitate joint ventures, technology-sharing, and co-development in the defence sector, opening new avenues for industrial cooperation and capacity-building.





Climate Action And Clean Energy: Recognising shared climate challenges, the Vision document includes commitments to accelerate clean energy transitions and deepen cooperation on climate mitigation and adaptation strategies.





Education And People-To-People Ties: Enhanced exchanges in education, skills development, scholarships, and cultural programs are featured to strengthen interpersonal connections and undergird long-term partnership.





Institutional Mechanisms And Governance





The Vision 2035 framework is anchored in high-level political engagement, with both sides agreeing to regular meetings between the prime ministers to provide continuous strategic direction and oversight. Implementation will be reviewed annually by India’s External Affairs Minister and the UK Foreign Secretary, ensuring accountability and progress.





Focused ministerial mechanisms will address cross-sectoral issues—such as technology, trade, investment, and financial sector cooperation—ensuring the partnership remains dynamic, responsive, and attuned to emerging challenges and opportunities.





Notable Agreements And Initiatives





Comprehensive Economic And Trade Agreement (CETA): This landmark trade deal lowers tariffs across key sectors, aiming to facilitate greater market integration and collaboration in innovation and research.





Defence Industrial Roadmap: The new framework encourages defence industrial cooperation, enabling joint research, technology transfers, and collaborative production efforts.





Double Contribution Convention (DCC): Negotiations are set to begin for a Double Contribution Convention, slated to enter into force alongside the FTA, to improve frameworks around cross-border investments and taxation issues.





Memorandum of Understanding (MoU): The Central Bureau of Investigation (India) and the UK National Crime Agency signed an MoU to bolster law enforcement collaboration, intelligence-sharing, and action against organised crime.





High-Level Engagements





During the visit, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome from the Indian diaspora in the UK and was hosted by PM Starmer at the historic Chequers Estate. Both leaders held in-depth restricted and delegation-level talks, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reviewing ongoing and future initiatives under the Vision 2035 framework.





Commitment To Strategic Continuity





Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to sustained and high-level political dialogue, emphasising ongoing review and recalibration of objectives to suit evolving strategic interests. The new Vision 2035 document serves as a robust blueprint, ensuring that India-UK relations are forward-looking, resilient, and mutually beneficial over the coming decade.





Based On ANI Report







