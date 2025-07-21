



US President Donald Trump strongly criticised President Joe Biden and current immigration policies after an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was shot in New York City by an undocumented immigrant.





The incident occurred late at night in Fort Washington Park along the Hudson River in Manhattan, where the 42-year-old off-duty federal agent and a female companion were ambushed by two men on a moped. During the robbery, one of the suspects fired, striking the officer in the face and the left forearm. Despite his injuries, the officer returned fire and wounded the assailant.





The suspect was identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Nunez entered the United States illegally via the southern border in April 2023, but was released rather than deported due to policies in place at the time. Nunez has a lengthy criminal record in New York, including prior arrests for assault, violating protection orders, robbery, and a stabbing, in addition to a deportation order and an active warrant for kidnapping in Massachusetts. Despite repeated run-ins with law enforcement, he was released on each occasion.





Trump posted a statement on Truth Social, blaming the Biden administration's immigration policies for the incident: “Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden.





He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED. The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage...” He further condemned what he characterised as the flooding of the country with “criminal invaders” and demanded immediate legal action against such individuals.





New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded to growing criticism, saying, “Our goal is to get dangerous people off the streets…Whatever we need to do in our federal laws to ensure that dangerous people are not on our streets, federal authorities need to do that.” Police and city officials noted that the attack appeared to be a random robbery, not targeted due to the officer's job, although the officer’s actions were praised as “heroic” by his superiors.





Both the wounded officer and suspect are recovering in hospital custody as investigations continue. The incident has fuelled further debate over federal immigration enforcement and public safety in New York.