



Indonesia’s desire to purchase the Rafale fighter jets from France is driven by a combination of strategic, operational, and geopolitical factors, especially given the intensifying security challenges in Southeast Asia and its desire for defence autonomy.





Indonesia has steadily increased its Rafale orders, initially agreeing to buy 42 jets in 2022, and more recently expressing intent to acquire up to 66 in total, making it one of the largest non-European operators of the French fighter.





This extensive procurement aligns with Jakarta’s efforts to modernise its air force and reinforce its ability to patrol and defend its vast archipelago territory, including critical sea lanes such as the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea.





The strategic environment is increasingly complex, with escalating tensions stemming from China’s assertive maritime claims and growing military presence in the region, particularly around the disputed ‘nine-dash line’ in the South China Sea.





Key motivations for Indonesia include:





Enhancement of Air-Power And Deterrence: The Rafale is a highly capable, multi-role combat aircraft with advanced avionics, sensor fusion, and next-generation weapons compatibility—qualities that will significantly boost Indonesia’s rapid response and defence capabilities in a volatile region.





Defence Modernisation And Technological Gains: The Rafale deals are structured with elements of industrial participation and technology transfer, supporting Indonesia’s ambition to expand its domestic defence industry and reduce dependency on foreign suppliers. This move is pivotal given the operational burdens on Indonesia’s aging Russian fleet and U.S. export restrictions in recent years.





Strategic Balancing: Indonesia seeks to avoid alignment with any major power bloc, in line with its non-aligned movement legacy. By deepening defence ties with France, Indonesia diversifies its defence partnerships, leveraging advanced Western technology without succumbing to U.S. strategic pressure or overwhelming reliance on Russian or Chinese systems.





Geopolitical Signalling: The scale and visibility of the Rafale purchase underscore Indonesia’s intent to play a stronger security role in the Indo-Pacific, while also signalling resolve to both domestic and regional audiences. France’s eagerness to court Indonesia—exemplified by President Macron’s diplomatic outreach and France’s Indo-Pacific strategy—further cements the partnership.





Risk Factors





However, risks and complications remain. Indonesia faces a delicate balancing act regarding China: while the Rafale acquisition strengthens its defence, Indonesia is concurrently engaging Beijing diplomatically and economically.





For example, a 2024 agreement between the two countries reportedly acknowledged elements of China’s contentious ‘nine-dash line’ claim, casting some ambiguity on Indonesia’s long-term stance in the South China Sea.





Furthermore, procurement and integration of complex Western systems bring financial and logistical burdens, and the evolving disinformation campaigns (notably from Chinese-linked sources attempting to tarnish the Rafale’s reputation) also highlight the information warfare risks associated with major arms deals.





Indonesia’s pursuit of the Rafale program is a calculated response to regional security dynamics, a bid for defence modernisation, and a reflection of Jakarta’s strategic intent to maintain independence and build robust partnerships outside of traditional power blocs.





Based On Int'l Reports







