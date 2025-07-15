



In a significant demonstration of military readiness and civil-military coordination, Taiwan’s Armed Forces conducted a large-scale defensive drill on the Wanban Bridge, a crucial link between New Taipei's Banqiao District and Taipei's Wanhua District, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 15, 2025.





The exercise, part of the annual Han Kuang exercises, involved a full bridge closure from 11 pm Monday to 6 am Tuesday, marking the first time traffic was completely halted on a key route connecting the northern cities for such a drill.





The scenario simulated a determined push by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces aiming to breach the capital using “grey zone” tactics—such as disguised military vehicles—to blur the lines between peace and conflict. In response, Taiwanese troops built a four-tier blockade along the 690-meter span within two hours, combining military fortifications with civilian resources.





The makeshift defences included layered roadblocks, barbed wire, city buses, and modern Hesco bastions—the latter being collapsible wire-mesh barriers, recently acquired and previously used in military zones like Iraq and Afghanistan for rapid fortification.





Military police deployed drones for early enemy detection. In the staged scenario, PLA units broke through three of the barricade layers before being neutralised by Taiwanese snipers stationed on high points and “Clouded Leopard” armored vehicles. After the simulated firefight, the bridge was fully cleared, and spot check sites were set up to maintain security and confirm the area’s integrity.





Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence emphasised that the bridge drill is part of a wider effort to enhance urban warfare readiness, focused on protecting critical government and infrastructure facilities—such as the Presidential Office Building—in the event of an incursion. The use of both military personnel and city resources highlighted the island’s commitment to integrating cross-sector defense strategies.





This year’s Han Kuang exercises, running from July 9 to July 18, represent Taiwan’s longest-ever live-fire military drills, twice the duration of previous years. The extended scope reflects the nation’s increased sense of urgency amid heightened Chinese military pressure and evolving security threats.





The closure and fortification of the Wanban Bridge served not only as a rigorous test of rapid response capacity but also as a public symbol of deterrence and preparedness. The operation sent a clear message to Beijing regarding Taiwan’s vigilance, resilience, and unwavering readiness to defend its freedom against potential aggression.





Based On ANI Report







