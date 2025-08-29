

The Indo-Pacific region continues to remain a critical axis of global attention, as reflected in the remarks made by U.S. Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges, during a high-level seminar on maritime security. Addressing a distinguished gathering of defence professionals, academics, and strategic affairs experts, Hodges emphasised that India is an irreplaceable partner for the United States in the evolving Indo-Pacific framework.





He highlighted India’s consistent and vital role in reinforcing governance structures, upholding the rule of law, and sustaining overall security in the region. Drawing particular attention to India’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), Hodges underlined how New Delhi’s active engagement in this multilateral platform enhances regional cooperation and fosters mechanisms to counter common challenges.





He further praised India’s significant humanitarian contributions, citing its role in disaster relief operations and international assistance, which he described as pivotal in projecting stability and trust across the maritime domain.





The seminar, titled “Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific,” was jointly hosted by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai and the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at the University of Madras, thereby serving as a key forum for dialogue on pressing regional concerns.





The discussions highlighted not only the importance of military and naval coordination but also the growing significance of academic and policy-focused perspectives in broadening the scope of maritime security.





As the Indo-Pacific has emerged as the world’s primary strategic and economic theatre, such events underscore the urgency of cooperative frameworks to address multifaceted challenges ranging from freedom of navigation and territorial sovereignty to transnational crimes, piracy, and humanitarian crises.





Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, the Regional Flag Officer for the Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry Area, delivered the keynote address as the chief guest and drew attention to the sweeping geopolitical implications of the Indo-Pacific. He stressed that the region is now the principal hub of global trade, commerce, and critical supply chains, making its stability a shared priority for all stakeholders.





He reiterated that in light of rising tensions, evolving power rivalries, and emerging threats, it is imperative to adopt a truly collaborative approach involving navies, governments, and regional institutions working in unison.





According to Shenai, India’s maritime doctrine, combined with its strategic partnerships, places it in a unique position to contribute to collective security while also championing freedom of navigation, adherence to international law, and equitable access to maritime resources.





The seminar ultimately reinforced the message that Indo-Pacific security cannot be addressed in isolation by any single nation but necessitates robust collaboration, trust-building measures, and joint exercises among like-minded countries.





It also showcased India’s indispensable role not merely as a regional actor but as a global stakeholder whose strategic autonomy, naval capacity, and democratic values make it a natural partner for the United States.





Through platforms such as the Quad, bilateral naval exercises, and dialogue forums like this seminar, India and the U.S. are demonstrating that their shared commitment to safeguarding open sea lanes, countering coercive practices, and promoting humanitarian goals is central to ensuring a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific order.





Based On A PTI Report







