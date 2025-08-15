



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address in 2025 marked a significant moment for India’s technological and economic trajectory, as he unveiled a series of ambitious initiatives targeting core sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, employment, and tax reform.





Speaking from the historic Red Fort for the twelfth consecutive time, PM Modi set an assertive tone for India’s future, emphasising the need for technological leadership and self-reliance in the 21st century.





A highlight of the speech was the announcement that India will launch its own semiconductor chips by the end of 2025. Modi acknowledged that the idea of building a domestic semiconductor manufacturing capability was discussed in the country as far back as 50 to 60 years ago but lamented that it was never realised, describing it as an opportunity “killed in the womb.”





However, he emphasised that the current government is determined to reverse this legacy by working in “mission mode” to realise India’s semiconductor ambitions.





The Prime Minister confirmed that by the end of 2025, chips designed, developed, and manufactured in India would be available, marking a pivotal breakthrough for the nation’s electronics and technology ecosystem.





This focus on semiconductors also aligns with India’s aspirations to become a global technology powerhouse, reduce dependence on imports for critical components, and secure its position in the evolving digital and AI-driven economies.





In the broader context of technology, Modi described the 21st century as a “technology-driven century” and stressed that only those nations who lead in technological innovation would be able to attain greater success and global influence.





By aligning government policy and investment toward cutting-edge sectors, he projected a vision of India not just as a consumer of global technology but as a creator and exporter.





Switching focus to the energy sector, the Prime Minister shared that India has already achieved its target of 50% clean energy capacity, reaching this milestone five years ahead of the original 2030 goal.





This rapid progress was attributed to government initiatives across solar, hydrogen, and nuclear energy, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainability and energy independence.





Modi linked the semiconductor push and advancements in energy as part of a cohesive strategy for making India self-reliant across critical and foundational sectors.





Job creation featured prominently in the speech with the unveiling of a youth employment scheme valued at ₹1 trillion. This large-scale investment is intended to create new opportunities for young Indians, aiming to harness the country’s demographic dividend by fostering entrepreneurship, skilling, and innovation-driven jobs.





In the area of public finance and ease of doing business, Modi promised a major overhaul of India’s indirect tax structure. He announced that the next generation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will be launched by Diwali 2025 (October), describing them as a “big gift” for citizens.





The proposed new GST structure is designed to be simpler, thus improving compliance, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and making it easier for ordinary Indians and businesses to navigate the tax system.





Through these announcements, Prime Minister Modi’s speech charted an integrated path for India’s economic and technological growth.





By focusing on cutting-edge manufacturing, clean energy leadership, massive job creation, and tax simplification, the government aims to position India at the forefront of global innovation while ensuring inclusive and sustainable development at home.





The address not only reinforced India’s resolve to overcome longstanding bottlenecks but also set forth an aspirational agenda to steer the country through complex global challenges and opportunities in the years ahead.





