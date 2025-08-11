



On August 11, 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which they discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and peace efforts.





PM Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position supporting a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the earliest possible restoration of peace. He reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support for peace efforts and further strengthening bilateral partnership with Ukraine.





President Zelenskyy briefed PM Modi on recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, highlighting a deliberate bombing of a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that injured dozens. Zelenskyy emphasized that despite emerging opportunities for diplomatic resolution, Russia continues its occupation and violence instead of showing readiness for ceasefire.





He called on India to support Ukraine's peace efforts and stressed the importance of Ukraine’s direct participation in all decisions concerning the conflict. Zelenskyy also talked about the necessity to impose sanctions specifically restricting exports of Russian energy resources like oil, to diminish Moscow’s ability to finance the war.





The two leaders reviewed progress in India-Ukraine cooperation and agreed to meet in person during the United Nations General Assembly session in September 2025 to continue dialogue and deepen ties.





This call came just days after PM Modi's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reaffirming India's consistent position on peaceful resolution and coinciding with an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and President Putin aimed at peace negotiations.





PM Modi noted on social media that he was glad to receive Zelenskyy’s perspectives and reiterated India’s commitment to contribute to peace efforts and bilateral cooperation. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for India's support and highlighted key ongoing issues including sanctions and the need for direct dialogue with Ukraine as essential for a durable resolution.





Based On ANI Report







