



During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a significant and unprecedented success largely attributed to the Russian-made S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system.





Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed that the S-400 played a pivotal and game-changing role in the operation by shooting down at least five Pakistani fighter jets and one large airborne aircraft, likely an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) or Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) plane, at an extraordinary range of about 300 kilometres—the longest recorded surface-to-air kill for India to date.





The S-400’s extended kill range effectively prevented Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace or launching long-range weapons like glide bombs, thereby neutralizing the enemy air threat comprehensively.





Operation Sindoor was India’s swift and precise retaliation to the terror attack at Pahalgam. The Indian Air Force combined advanced technologies including S-400 missile batteries, electronic warfare capabilities, and integrated command and control to execute highly accurate strikes on Pakistani military assets and terror infrastructure with minimal collateral damage, as confirmed by before-and-after satellite images presented by the IAF Chief.





Key targets destroyed included multiple fighter jets, the large AEW&C aircraft, crucial radar sites, and command and control centers at major Pakistani airbases such as Sargodha (long a strategic focus), Murid, and Chaklala. Additionally, the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters at Bahawalpur was hit, with satellite evidence confirming the strike’s precision and limited civilian impact.





The acquisition of the S-400 system by India in a deal finalized in 2018 marked a strategic upgrade to India’s air defence arsenal, despite initial geopolitical concerns from the United States.





The IAF Chief credited the S-400 with enabling India to maintain aerial dominance during the operation, effectively blinding the enemy’s radar and command infrastructure while defending Indian airspace and offensives.





Operation Sindoor thus stood out not just for the scale of assets neutralized but as a testament to India’s enhanced strategic resolve, the integration of cutting-edge defence systems, and full political support.





The S-400 missile system was instrumental in the success of Operation Sindoor by halting and downing key enemy aircraft in Pakistani airspace, contributing decisively to India’s largest surface-to-air kill record, and showcasing a new level of Indian air defence capability in the face of regional security challenges.





Agencies







