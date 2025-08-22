



Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, in a sharp critique of U.S. trade policy, accused Washington of adopting a “bully” mentality by imposing high tariffs on developing countries, including India.





Speaking at an event organised by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) in New Delhi, Xu noted that while the United States had long reaped the benefits of a liberalised global trade system, it was now weaponizing tariffs as “bargaining chips” to extract unilateral advantages.





The Ambassador to India said that the international order is going through a big change, which is why, China and India as major developing countries, should be united and cooperate with each other.



He highlighted that U.S. duties have reached as high as 50% for some Indian products, with threats of further tariff escalation, a practice he described as damaging not only to individual nations but also to the fundamental principles of the multilateral trading order.





Stressing that “silence only emboldens the bully,” Xu underlined that China firmly opposes such unilateralism and stands ready to work with India to safeguard global free trade norms and strengthen collective resistance against protectionist pressures.





The envoy emphasised that the shifting landscape of international politics and economics necessitates closer coordination between China and India, describing the two Asian giants as “double engines of economic growth” in the region.





According to Xu, the cooperation of both countries stretches beyond bilateral benefits and serves as a stabilising factor for the wider global community. He argued that Sino-Indian unity would not only promote prosperity in Asia but also contribute to building a more equal, democratic, and multipolar global order.





He urged both governments to prioritise dialogue over rivalry, institutionalise mutual trust, and refrain from suspicion, underlining that the challenges of modern geopolitics require solidarity rather than fragmentation between the world’s largest developing nations.





On trade matters, Xu extended an invitation for greater economic integration by declaring that Indian commodities are welcome in the Chinese market. He pointed to India’s comparative strengths in areas like information technology, software, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, complementing China’s advancements in electronic manufacturing, large-scale infrastructure, and renewable energy technologies.





If effectively connected, Xu said, the two economies could generate an output “greater than the sum of their parts,” thereby fuelling development across the wider Asian region. He stressed that both countries should not just be economic partners but also strategic collaborators, leveraging their complementary abilities to sustain growth while mitigating external pressures from protectionist economies.





Xu’s remarks gain significance in the backdrop of rising global trade tensions and follow closely on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi. The timing underscores Beijing’s efforts to court New Delhi as a partner in defending multilateralism amid Washington’s aggressive trade actions.





With Prime Minister Modi slated to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit in China later this year, Xu’s remarks are seen as part of Beijing’s diplomatic outreach to strengthen political trust and economic engagement at a time when both countries face the challenge of navigating a volatile international order.





Ultimately, the ambassador’s speech positions China as an ally to India against what he described as unfair U.S. practices, while simultaneously pitching a vision of shared leadership between the two Asian powers in shaping the future of global governance and economic stability.





Based On NDTV Report







