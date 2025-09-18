



The Indian Navy has formally extended its support to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the development of a next-generation High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. The indigenous project, propelled by a jet engine, is positioned as a strategic asset for persistent maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) roles in the Indian Ocean Region.





The HALE UAV has been conceptualized to operate continuously for over 24 hours, delivering broad-area situational awareness across vast maritime zones. Its endurance and jet propulsion configuration are aimed at surpassing the limitations of propeller-driven platforms by providing higher operational altitudes, wider coverage, and faster deployment across distant patrol sectors.





Navy officials have underscored that the platform will complement existing medium-altitude UAVs while reducing reliance on expensive imports such as the US-built MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones currently on lease. The new system is expected to be network-enabled to integrate with the Navy’s existing surveillance, sonar, and satellite data architecture.





DRDO’s design outlines include a modular payload bay for electro-optical sensors, synthetic aperture radar, and advanced electronic warfare systems. Plans also feature future integration of ASW mission kits, including sonobuoy dispensers and lightweight torpedoes for autonomous anti-submarine patrol capabilities.





Maritime security experts note that the endorsement comes at a time when Chinese submarine activity in the Indian Ocean Region is increasing, demanding indigenous platforms able to maintain persistent watch and act as force multipliers. The development is aligned with India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” objectives in naval aviation and unmanned combat systems.





Industry and naval sources indicate that India’s private defence sector and HAL are expected to participate in the program’s airframe, engine, and systems integration phases. Early prototypes are likely to undergo trials at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga before specialized naval evaluation begins.





If successful, the indigenous HALE UAV could emerge as a rival to international offerings in the maritime domain, while securing critical surveillance autonomy for the Indian Navy. The backing from the Navy ensures that the project moves with greater urgency and joint-service coordination.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







