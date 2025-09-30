



The High Commission of India in Dhaka hosted a special networking event titled "Start-Up Connect" on Sunday, bringing together over 30 prominent Bangladeshi start-up founders and ecosystem leaders. The event served as a dynamic platform to facilitate exchanges, create potential partnerships, and strengthen ties within the entrepreneurial ecosystems of India and Bangladesh.





The High Commission highlighted that "Startup Connect" was designed to showcase the robust growth of both countries’ startup sectors while creating avenues to foster future-oriented collaboration. The initiative emphasized how Indian and Bangladeshi startups can capitalize on opportunities in technological innovation, scale their solutions, and jointly build sustainable businesses across borders.





In his keynote address, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, described innovation-driven entrepreneurship as a crucial component in shaping the future of bilateral engagement. He underlined that start-ups not only create jobs and offer creative solutions but also act as active bridges that connect the people of both nations through new ideas and forward-looking partnerships.





The program drew contributions from leading voices of the Bangladeshi start-up ecosystem, underscoring its vibrancy and rapid expansion. Habibullah N Karim, Founder & CEO of Technohaven Company Ltd and Senior Vice President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), spoke about the dynamic growth of start-ups across multiple sectors in Bangladesh and their rising global visibility.





Mirza Salman Hossain Beg, Co-founder of iKori and 10 Minute School, emphasized the wealth of opportunities available to young Bangladeshi entrepreneurs. He also highlighted success stories of startup collaborations between India and Bangladesh, which have provided meaningful benefits in areas such as education technology and digital solutions.





Adding to this, Ataur Rahim Chowdhury, Co-founder and CEO of ShopUp Bangladesh, shared his experience of leveraging Indian partnerships to access global pools of technology talent and adopt best practices in scaling operations. His remarks illustrated the tangible advantages of cross-border engagement in accelerating business growth.





Participants at the event expressed optimism that this platform will contribute to deeper cooperation in areas such as access to funding, investor networks, technological support, and market expansion. Many acknowledged that continued cross-border dialogue can enhance knowledge sharing and create a sustainable ecosystem across South Asia.





The event also gained significance as it took place in the lead-up to the Tamil Nadu Global Start-up Summit (TNGSS), scheduled for October 9-10, 2025, in Coimbatore. Several Bangladeshi start-ups are expected to participate in this major event, which is recognised as one of India’s largest gatherings of innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors.





This year’s summit will feature representation from 39 countries, providing a robust international platform for start-ups to showcase their ideas, attract investment, and establish new networks.





Overall, "Start-up Connect" successfully positioned itself as a milestone in the India-Bangladesh innovation partnership, setting the stage for future collaborations that blend creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship to drive shared regional growth.





Based On ANI Report







