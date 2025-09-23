



The Pakistani player made a '6-0' gesture, which many believe refers to Islamabad's claims of having shot down six Indian fighter jets—a claim for which no proof was ever provided. The entire narrative was initiated by the ISI and supported with doctored or fabricated images





Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has triggered controversy after defending pacer Haris Rauf’s provocative ‘6-0’ gesture during the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against India. The gesture, widely interpreted as a reference to Islamabad’s unsubstantiated claim of downing six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, has reignited tensions beyond the cricket field.





The incident occurred after a spat between Rauf and Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rauf not only made the ‘6-0’ sign with his fingers but also mimicked aircraft being shot down, a gesture amplified by Pakistani columnist Ayab Ahmed who celebrated it online. Ahmed claimed Rauf had “brought Bharat back to its senses,” while attaching videos of the taunt.





Minister Khawaja Asif reposted Ahmed’s message, lauding the fast bowler for “treating them right” and insisting that the so-called “6-0 will not be forgotten until Judgment Day.” Asif further suggested that Pakistan’s version of events would remain etched in collective memory, despite the complete lack of documentary or material evidence backing the claim.





India has consistently countered Pakistan’s assertions regarding Operation Sindoor. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, had earlier clarified that it was, in fact, Pakistan which suffered heavy losses—six aircraft destroyed, including five fighter jets and one large surveillance platform. He termed the latter’s downing from a distance of 300 km as the “largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill.”





Singh also noted that Indian strikes destroyed a few US-made F-16 fighters on the ground at Pakistani bases, alongside a surveillance aircraft, dealing a severe blow to Islamabad’s operational capabilities. He added that the scale of losses forced Pakistan to push for a ceasefire, fearing deeper damage if hostilities escalated further.





Pakistan, however, continues to maintain its narrative of a clean sweep against Indian aircraft, a claim never substantiated with verifiable proof. In his latest remarks, Khawaja Asif accused India of pushing “comical narratives” and challenged both sides to open their inventories for independent verification. He warned that India’s position could heighten “risks of strategic miscalculation in a nuclearized region.”





The nearly 100-hour-long conflict in May was the fiercest since the 1971 war, triggered by Indian airstrikes on nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were a retaliatory response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. India has publicly held The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot backed by Pakistani state agencies, responsible for the massacre.





The cricket controversy has now become another flashpoint in the India-Pakistan rivalry, merging the domain of sports with strategic mind games and propaganda battles.





Based On NDTV Report







