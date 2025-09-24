



Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (AP Singh), the Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), is set to lead a historic farewell flypast for the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet on September 26, 2025. This event marks the formal retirement of the MiG-21 from Indian Air Force service after nearly six decades of operational history.





Commissioned in 1963, the MiG-21 earned the title of the "backbone" of India's air power, playing a pivotal role in multiple conflicts including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the Kargil conflict in 1999, and as recently as 2019. It is known for its high agility, rapid acceleration, and quick turnaround, qualities that greatly influenced the IAF's operational philosophies.





Despite being famously nicknamed the "flying coffin" due to higher accident rates in the 1990s and 2000s, the aircraft trained generations of fighter pilots and became a symbol of Indian aerial combat capability.





The retirement paves the way for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEAJS MK-1A to gradually replace the MiG-21 in India’s fighter fleet, signalling a shift to the next generation of air combat capabilities.



The first MiG-21 squadron, 28 Squadron known as the "First Supersonics," was raised in Chandigarh, which will also be the site of the retirement ceremony. The MiG-21 was India's entry into supersonic air combat, making a historic impact including landmark missions such as the 1971 strike on the governor’s residence in Dhaka, which preceded Pakistan's surrender.





In total, the IAF inducted 874 MiG-21s across several variants, including T-66, T-77, T-69, T-96, T-75, and the modernized Bison version. As of 2025, only two squadrons—the 3 Squadron (Cobras) and 23 Squadron (Panthers)—still operate the jet, with the MiG-21 Bison (CU-2788) being the oldest model in active service.





The retirement decision was driven by multiple strategic, economic, political, and operational factors. The MiG-21's transfer of technology and manufacture in India was initially a major advantage over Western aircraft. However, with evolving geopolitical dynamics and the need to diversify defence equipment sources from Western and Russian origins, India has opted for modernization.





To honour the MiG-21's legacy, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will personally fly a MiG-21 sortie during the farewell flypast. This is a rare occasion where the Chief of the Air Staff pilots an aircraft in such a ceremonial role.





The MiG-21's retirement clears the way for the gradual induction of the TEJAS MK-1A, which will replace the ageing fleet and represent the next generation of India’s fighter capabilities. TEJAS was designed with the MiG-21 as a conceptual benchmark, especially as a lightweight, agile combat aircraft. With over 80 TEJAS jets already contracted and more in the pipeline, the IAF aims to evolve its air combat doctrine around this indigenous platform.





The farewell event in Chandigarh will also include participation from veterans, former chiefs, pilots, and key dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, symbolizing the end of an era and India's transition to modern fighter jets like TEJAS, Rafale, and Su-30s in its combat fleet.





This retirement represents a significant milestone in Indian military aviation history, as the MiG-21's legendary service legacy concludes while ushering in a new era of advanced indigenous air combat technology.





