



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar hosted a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.





The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration, solidarity, and multilateral engagement among developing nations. Key global issues discussed included climate justice, digital technology, and the urgent need for reforms in multilateral institutions to better serve the interests of the Global South.





Jaishankar emphasised the importance of multilateralism as a tool for addressing the multiple risks and challenges faced by developing countries. He proposed leveraging existing forums to enhance consultations among Global South countries to build solidarity and encourage collaboration. India’s strengths such as vaccines, digital capabilities, education capacities, agricultural practices, and small and medium enterprise culture were highlighted as areas to share experiences and enable mutual benefits among these nations.





In terms of climate action, Jaishankar called for initiatives that prioritize the Global South's needs over those of the Global North, emphasizing the importance of climate justice. He also stressed the need for a collective discussion on emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, and urged reform of the United Nations and the wider multilateral system to reflect contemporary global realities and the priorities of developing nations.





The meeting saw participation from 18 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Nigeria, Cuba, Chad, Jamaica, Vietnam, Mauritius, and Morocco, showcasing diverse political and economic backgrounds.





The forum was part of India's broader effort to strengthen its role as a prominent voice of the Global South on the world stage.





On the sidelines of this high-level meeting, EAM Jaishankar also held several bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from countries including Singapore, St. Lucia, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.





During these interactions, topics ranged from follow-ups on recent state visits, development cooperation, to strategic geopolitical discussions. Jaishankar engaged in quick and insightful conversations particularly highlighting India’s commitment to strengthening ties with these nations and advancing cooperation in various fields.





Notably, Jaishankar had a discussion with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan described as a "quick chat" amid the Global South meeting. He also met St. Lucia’s FM Alva Baptiste, Mauritius’ FM Ritish Ramful to discuss follow-up on Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam’s recent state visit, the Netherlands’ FM David van Weel focusing on European strategic positioning and India’s approach, as well as Maldives’ and Sri Lanka’s foreign ministers to reinforce development and bilateral ties.





These engagements at the UNGA reflect India’s active diplomatic push to consolidate the Global South as a unified block advocating for sustainable development, climate justice, technological cooperation, and comprehensive reform in global governance systems.





Based On ANI Report







