



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated TATA Advanced Systems Maroc's new defence manufacturing facility at Berrechid in Morocco on September 23, 2025. The 20,000 square meter plant is India's first overseas defence manufacturing unit, as well as Morocco's largest such facility.





This marks a historic milestone for the Indian defence industry, highlighting India's expanding role in global defence collaboration. The facility produces the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8×8, a modern modular armoured combat vehicle developed jointly by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Initial deliveries of the vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army are scheduled to begin in October 2025.





Rajnath Singh articulated a broader vision connecting this defence partnership with India's "Make in India," "Make with Friends," and "Make for the World" initiatives. He emphasised that India is fostering self-reliance not through isolation but by collaborating with trusted partners globally to develop and produce advanced defence technology.





The Berrechid facility exemplifies this ethos by combining Indian indigenous technology with significant local participation from Morocco—about one-third of components and subsystems will be sourced and assembled locally, expected to rise to half the production over time.





The minister further explained that the partnership is much more than a commercial transaction; it is a strategic collaboration that builds Morocco’s defence manufacturing capacity and local industry ecosystem, generating employment for engineers, technicians, and skilled workers. It also strengthens bilateral ties beyond defence, encompassing sectors like renewable energy, IT, tourism, and advanced manufacturing.





Morocco's geographical location offers a strategic gateway linking Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Atlantic, while India’s growing industrial and technological base positions it as a rising innovation hub and a reliable partner of the Global South. This symbiotic relationship will foster economic and technological growth for both nations and contribute to regional and global security.





During his official two-day visit to Morocco—the first by an Indian Defence Minister—Singh also signed a Defence Cooperation MoU with Morocco's Defence Minister Abdelatif Loudiyi.





This agreement covers defence industry collaboration, joint military training, counter-terrorism, cyber defence, maritime security, peacekeeping operations, and expert exchanges. A Defence Wing will be established at the Indian Embassy in Rabat to support ongoing collaboration and dialogue.





The induction of TATA’s defence plant in Morocco represents a strategic step for Indian defence exports, global partnerships, and India’s aim to be a credible provider of advanced technology and high-quality defence products worldwide. The initiative solidifies "Make with Friends" as a key component of India's defence diplomacy and industrial growth strategy.





This inauguration marks a pivotal moment in India’s defence industrial expansion and international partnership strategy under a multi-pronged vision of “Make in India,” “Make with Friends,” and “Make for the World,” while reinforcing strategic ties and economic cooperation between India and Morocco.





Based On ANI Report







