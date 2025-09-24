



In a 56-minute address to the UN General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered one of his most combative speeches on the global stage since returning to office. He framed global migration and climate change as existential threats, attacking international institutions and leaders he claimed were failing their citizens.





Trump’s rhetoric was laced with sharp criticism, exaggerations, and provocative remarks, culminating in his stark claim to world leaders: “Your countries are going to hell.”





Trump positioned the United States’ tightened immigration policies as a model for the rest of the world. He argued that unchecked migration undermines the stability and cultural fabric of nations, urging governments to take a hardline stance. Human rights advocates quickly countered that migrants are fleeing war, persecution, and poverty. Nevertheless, Trump doubled down, vowing U.S. efforts at the UN to sharply narrow asylum protections and dismantle long-standing post–World War II humanitarian frameworks.





Another focal point of his speech was the denunciation of climate action. Trump dismissed climate change as a “con job” and derided renewable energy policies as economically suicidal for Western nations. Instead, he advocated for a global return to fossil fuels. His comments were particularly stark given his recent meeting with King Charles of the UK, a strong advocate for environmental action. Trump characterised Europe’s pursuit of green energy as a direct threat to its survival.





On the Ukraine war, Trump issued thinly veiled threats toward Europe and Russia alike. He warned that unless Russia agreed to negotiate an end to the conflict, the U.S. would implement sweeping tariffs. He pressured European nations to join in lockstep, insisting that sanctions and energy embargoes must be comprehensive to be effective. Trump derided NATO allies for continuing to purchase Russian oil, claiming they were effectively “funding the war against themselves.”





Trump hinted at the possibility of broad secondary sanctions against nations still trading with Russia, including India and China. While he avoided providing specific measures, risks of extraterritorial economic actions underscored the potential for major diplomatic strains. European states such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Turkey, which remain significant buyers of Russian oil, were highlighted as particular weak links in Western sanctions efforts.





Turning to the Middle East, Trump firmly rejected international proposals for a Palestinian state in the wake of Israel’s ongoing Gaza operations. He argued that such concessions would embolden Hamas and reward “terrorist atrocities.” Instead, Trump pressed for a ceasefire deal tied directly to the return of all hostages—both alive and dead—captured by Hamas. He planned to meet Gulf leaders later to discuss the region’s postwar trajectory.





True to form, Trump sprinkled his UN appearance with personal grievances and anecdotal complaints. He recounted a malfunctioning UN escalator that left him and First Lady Melania briefly stranded, as well as a failed teleprompter at the start of his address. Jokingly, he remarked that these were the only tangible things he had received from the United Nations.





The chamber offered polite but restrained applause as Trump concluded. European powers, who had recently sought to build rapport with him over Ukraine negotiations, were notably targeted by his criticisms.





Diplomats noted that his rejection of climate initiatives and refusal to endorse a Palestinian state deepened rifts with many U.S. allies. Meanwhile, his insistence on aggressive economic measures against Russia signalled escalating tensions within NATO.





Based On Reuters Report







