



He stressed that the sector should not be viewed purely as a business opportunity but as a national responsibility focused on nation-building. TATA’s approach is long-term and capability-driven, aiming to establish a foundation for India’s national defence capacity rather than focusing on short-term business gains.





The Group carefully assesses current capabilities, gaps, and partnerships needed to develop essential defence technologies and products.





TATA Group already participates actively in several strategic defence programs through partnerships with the Ministry of Defence, the armed forces, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Going forward, the group plans to expand its role in ‘Make in India’ initiatives by collaborating with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on projects that include fighter aircraft, helicopters, transport aircraft, weapon systems, land systems, unmanned platforms, and aero engine components.





Solar Industries, whose turnover grew by 28% year-on-year with defence revenue doubling, is a key private sector player in ammunition and missile production. The company is investing heavily in capacity expansion, with a committed CAPEX of around ₹2,500 crore for FY26 and plans to ramp up further in the coming years.





TATA’s visit to Solar Industries also highlighted the growing importance of private industry participation in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, aligning with government goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).





TATA Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s message underscores the need for a collaborative, multi-player defence industrial base in India, driven by nation-building priorities and long-term strategic capability development, with TATA Group taking a proactive leadership role in this ecosystem through partnerships and indigenous manufacturing efforts.





Based On PTI Report







