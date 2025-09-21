



The Indian Army’s Sapta Shakti Command conducted a large-scale integrated firepower exercise named Amogh Fury in the expansive Thar Desert, bringing together the full spectrum of combat platforms under a single operational framework.





The exercise showcased the Army’s capability to synergise tanks, mechanised infantry, artillery systems, air defence assets, attack helicopters, and UAVs into a unified battlefield strike formation, underlining the modern emphasis on network-centric warfare and seamless jointness.





The drills highlighted not just raw firepower but also the integration of surveillance, reconnaissance, and rapid mobility elements, with UAVs providing real-time targeting inputs that were quickly relayed to artillery and mechanised columns for precision engagement.





Tank regiments spearheaded the assault with armoured thrusts across desert terrain, backed by self-propelled artillery and multiple launch rocket systems to simulate high-intensity offensive action, while infantry combat vehicles ensured flanking security to sustain manoeuvre momentum.





Advanced air defence systems conducted live tracking against simulated hostile threats, reinforcing layered protection over field formations. Key to the exercise was the demonstration of battlefield communication networks that enabled commanders to orchestrate diverse platforms in a fluid, fast-changing environment — a hallmark of India’s push towards modern digital warfare.





The operational setting in the harsh desert conditions underscored the Army’s preparedness for potential high-tempo conflicts along India’s western front, where mobility, endurance, and logistic agility become force multipliers.





Importantly, the exercise reaffirmed India’s determination to maintain technological and doctrinal superiority, with equipment upgrades and modernisation reflected visibly in the firepower mix.





By integrating traditional kinetic capabilities with modern ISR inputs, Sapta Shakti Command demonstrated the ability to deliver overwhelming combat power in decisive engagements, reinforcing deterrence while showcasing readiness for sustained operations in extreme environments.





Based On Tribune Video Report







