



AXISCADES Technologies’ recent order from the Indian Army for Man-Portable Counter Drone Systems (MPCDS) represents a significant step in India’s drive toward indigenous defence capability expansion, particularly in countering unmanned aerial threats.





The contract highlights the Army’s rapid induction of advanced technologies under emergency procurement following Operation Sindoor, where drone incursions emphasised the urgent need for robust and mobile counter-drone systems.





The MPCDS is designed as a soldier-portable system that combines advanced detection and jamming capabilities in a compact, lightweight form. According to the company, the system can detect hostile drones at ranges up to 5 kilometres and disrupt their control and navigation by jamming signals across multiple frequency bands.





This ensures frontline soldiers have independent, mobile protection against enemy drones, which pose reconnaissance and strike threats in both conventional and hybrid warfare.





Ease of deployment is central to the MPCDS’s design philosophy. Unlike vehicle-mounted or stationary systems, the man-portable variant allows soldiers to operate in challenging terrains—from border areas to forward posts—without being tethered to fixed infrastructure. This mobility gives the Indian Army adaptability in countering swarm drones, low-altitude quadcopters, and tactical UAVs often encountered in contested regions.





The order represents one of the first structured procurements of man-portable counter-drone systems by the Indian Army. Until now, counter-drone deployments were largely limited to larger ground-based or vehicle-mounted systems fielded during events or in high-value installations. By integrating hand-carried solutions, the Army is bridging a key gap in its layered air defence strategy.





Sharadhi Chandra Babu, President (Defence) at AXISCADES Technologies, emphasised that the deal reflects the Army’s trust in the company’s indigenous innovation and ability to deliver mission-ready systems. His remarks reinforce the government’s larger “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) vision, where domestic defence companies are expected to innovate in high-tech niches rather than rely on imports.





The deal also signals AXISCADES’ rising importance in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. Traditionally known as a player in aerospace and engineering solutions, AXISCADES has been expanding into electronics, AI, semiconductors, and defence hardware in recent years. Securing this order not only displays technology maturity but also enhances the company’s credibility in front-line defence programs.





Strategically, the induction of man-portable counter-drone systems fits into the Indian Army’s broader modernisation push, particularly in dealing with emerging asymmetric threats. With drones increasingly used in surveillance, logistics, and offensive roles by state and non-state actors along India’s borders, the MPCDS ensures that soldiers themselves become the first protective shield against aerial intrusions.





This contract may open further opportunities for AXISCADES to supply similar systems to the Indian Air Force, Navy, paramilitary forces, and homeland security agencies. With the growing demand for scalable and mobile counter-drone technologies, the MPCDS positions AXISCADES as a frontline contributor to India's indigenous defence innovation landscape.





Based On Business World Report







