



DRDO along with private industry has successfully developed a Digital Fly-by-Wire (FBW) Computer for the AMCA 5th Generation stealth fighter aircraft. This FBW system incorporates quadruplex redundancy, ensuring extremely high reliability and safety essential for advanced fighter operations.





Quadruplex redundancy means four independent digital control channels operate simultaneously, providing fault tolerance and uninterrupted flight control even if one or more channels fail.





The digital FBW computer is a critical avionics component that translates pilot commands into precise aerodynamic control surface movements via electronic signals, replacing traditional mechanical linkages. Its development marks a significant indigenous capability leap toward India’s self-reliance in advanced avionics technology for next-generation combat aircraft.





The collaboration between DRDO and private Indian defence firms demonstrates a maturing aerospace ecosystem where public sector research and private industry capabilities synergize. This partnership accelerates technology maturation and builds a robust domestic supply chain supporting AMCA's sophisticated systems.





This FBW computer complements other onboard cutting-edge technologies on AMCA, including stealth design, sensor fusion, AI-enabled cockpit interfaces, and advanced electronic warfare features. It is essential for achieving the aircraft's maneuverability, agility, and safety expectations in contested high-threat environments.





This milestone in digital fly-by-wire technology solidifies the AMCA as a true fifth-generation fighter platform, reinforcing India’s ambitions for strategic autonomy in aerospace technology.





The FBW system with quadruplex redundancy exemplifies resilience and technological innovation crucial for future air dominance missions. The AMCA program aims for prototype completion by 2030 and operational induction around 2034-2035.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







