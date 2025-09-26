



Operation Sindoor was a significant and expansive military operation launched by India on May 7, 2025, targeting terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





This action was in response to a terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region, where 26 tourists were killed. The operation involved missile strikes on nine different locations including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal, totalling 24 missile strikes, making it the most extensive single-day precision operation conducted by India.





Following these strikes, a ceasefire was announced effective May 10, 2025, after Pakistan reportedly reached out to India for cessation of hostilities. According to Indian accounts, the ceasefire request came directly from Pakistan's Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, with no third-party mediation involved.





India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified there was no direct call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-US President Donald Trump regarding the ceasefire between April 22 and June 17. The ceasefire talks were maintained on military channels between both countries.





However, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on September 25, 2025, praised Trump's leadership for his role in facilitating the ceasefire, describing him as "bold," "courageous," and "decisive." Pakistan's official statement indicated that Trump played a key role in initiating the ceasefire and also mentioned Trump's efforts toward peace in broader global conflicts. Sharif also invited Trump for an official visit to Pakistan and discussed enhancing bilateral partnership and security cooperation.





Trump himself has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, stating publicly that he stopped a potential war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





He described involvement in talks and credited leaders on both sides for halting the conflict, though India has consistently rejected these claims, emphasising that no third party, including Trump, brokered the ceasefire. India’s position maintains that the ceasefire was Pakistan’s initiative via its military leadership after India’s strikes had already weakened major terror and military infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan.





Operation Sindoor marked a departure from previous Indian cross-border strikes both in scale and technological sophistication, establishing an evolved strategic posture towards counterterrorism and cross-border military engagement. India has maintained that the operation is ongoing and its forces will continue to strike terror infrastructures wherever they emanate from.





Summary





Operation Sindoor was launched by India as a strong response to the April Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror and military infrastructure across multiple locations in Pakistan and PoK with 24 missile strikes. The ceasefire was formally initiated on May 10, 2025, after Pakistan’s DGMO contacted India’s DGMO directly; India denies any US role in brokering this ceasefire. Pakistan’s leadership and US President Trump claim that Trump played a pivotal role in the ceasefire, but India rejects this claim. The operation represents an evolution in Indian military doctrine, combining technological advancement and operational scale. Diplomatic narratives differ, with Pakistan and Trump lauding US mediation, while India insists on direct bilateral military communication for the ceasefire.





Based On NDTV Report







