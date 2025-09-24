



President Donald Trump has sharply criticised not only China and India but also NATO countries for their continued imports of Russian oil amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In recent addresses—most notably at the United Nations General Assembly—Trump alleged that by buying Russian energy, these nations are indirectly funding the war effort against Ukraine, and, in the case of NATO, "funding the war against themselves".





China and India have emerged as the principal importers of Russian oil since Europe's partial disengagement after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. China's oil imports from Russia reached more than 100 million tons in the past year, while India imported approximately $53 billion of petroleum crude, making Russia the dominant supplier for both countries.





Both nations have benefited from discounted Russian crude, which has helped moderate their domestic fuel costs but has also drawn criticism from Western policymakers for undermining sanctions.





Against popular perception, some NATO members—namely Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, France, and Belgium—still import significant quantities of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Turkey has become the third-largest global importer of Russian oil after China and India, primarily due to price advantages and refinery dependencies.





France continues to import Russian LNG due to long-term “take or pay” contracts that extend into the 2030s. While most EU and NATO states have reduced their reliance on Russian energy since 2022, a full cutoff has proven politically and economically challenging for several economies.





President Trump has warned that the United States is prepared to impose strong tariffs and additional energy sanctions but insists these measures will be effective only if all NATO nations end imports from Russia. He has already initiated or threatened secondary tariffs against imports from India and has hinted at possible similar actions against China if Russian oil purchases continue.





India has repeatedly argued that its Russian oil imports are a direct response to European hypocrisy: Western nations vocally criticize Asian imports while still benefiting from discounted supplies themselves. European governments have cited economic contracts, energy security, and infrastructural limitations as reasons for not completely severing Russian energy ties.





Russian oil revenues from China, India, and the remaining NATO buyers amount to substantial funds that Moscow can direct towards military expenditures, circumventing parts of existing Western sanctions. Though the share of Russian oil in total European imports has declined sharply—from around 29% before the war to low single digits—Turkey, Hungary, and Slovakia remain dependent, illustrating lingering fractures in NATO’s unified response.





While China and India remain the largest buyers of Russian oil, several NATO countries also continue these purchases for reasons ranging from economic necessity to contractual obligations, directly feeding the ongoing global policy debate highlighted by President Trump’s recent remarks.





Agencies



